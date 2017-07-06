Scott Disick’s Double Life: He’s ‘Partying Hard’ but ‘Will Stay Sober’ Around His 3 Kids, Says Source

From Hollywood to Cannes to Miami, Scott Disick has been on a partying streak this summer. So where does that leave his role as a dad?

According to a source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 34, Disick gets his act together enough when he’s around his family.

“He’s definitely a bit out of it, no question,” the Disick source tells PEOPLE exclusively. “He’s partying hard, but he is still good with the kids. He will stay sober when he is around them.”

Disick shares three children — Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2 — with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, 38, who’s moved on with 23-year-old model Younes Bendjima.

Over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, “Scott was drinking and hanging out with multiple women,” says the Disick source. On Sunday, he arrived via a yacht at hot spot Seaspice for brunch and “invited a few women to join his table where they ordered multiple champagne parades, cocktails and food,” adds an onlooker. “His group spent a few thousand dollars.”

While multiple sources previously told PEOPLE Kardashian is disappointed in Disick’s behavior, “Scott and Kourtney talk and are in touch, but only about the kids and not really for anything else,” adds the Disick source. Another insider tells PEOPLE the children are currently staying with grandma Kris Jenner while both their parents are out of town.

FROM COINAGE: Here’s How Much It Will Cost You to Vacation Like a Kardashian

Kardashian is currently vacationing with Bendjima in France, but they’re not in a “serious” relationship. “Kourtney is having fun, but her No. 1 priority is still being a mom,” says the insider. “Younes works hard and seems to like their arrangement too. They will see each other when they can, but it’s not a relationship.”

Soaking up the sun in Saint-Tropez and Cannes, “they look very happy,” adds another source. “The weather has been spectacular and they have enjoyed the beach and water activities. She seems to love his company. He takes care of her and makes sure she has the best time.”