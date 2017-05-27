Scott Disick Cozies Up to Yet Another Brunette Beauty as Ex Kourtney Kardashian Leaves Cannes

Scott Disick is continuing his overseas PDA sessions, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star spotted kissing another woman in Cannes on Saturday.

Coy in sunglasses and a tee, Disick was pictured leaning in for a peck with the seated brunette beauty.

The 34-year-old’s jaunt comes on the heels of a poolside PDA session with Bella Thorne on Wednesday.

After jetting out of Los Angeles together, Disick and Thorne, 19, were spotted getting close and cuddly as they lounged in swimwear on sun beds at a luxury private villa.

“Kourtney thinks that the idea of Scott and Bella dating is embarrassing, particularly because she’s so young,” a source told PEOPLE on Friday of ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s opinion.

The source added, “She also thinks Bella is a little trashy so the idea of the two of them dating definitely bothers her a bit.”

But, it seems, Scott wasn’t content with just the teenage former Disney star. After Thorne left Cannes, he was spotted with two other young women over the next two days – stylist Chloe Bartoli and blogger Maggie Petrova.

Kardashian — who split with Disick in 2015 — was also out and about in the French Riviera. She said her goodbye on Saturday after a busy week spending time with model Younes Bendjima — including tanning and water sports.

FROM PEN: Supermodel Christie Brinkley is 63 and back in SI’s Swimsuit Issue with Her Daughters!

The 38-year-old captioned her Instagram photo, which showed her perched on a boat gazing at her phone, “au revoir,” which is French for “goodbye.”

au revoir A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 27, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

A source told PEOPLE on Monday that Kardashian is enjoying her fling with Bendijma, who she hit a nightclub with on Wednesday while in Cannes.

“Kourtney is having fun and he makes her happy,” the source said. “After all the drama with Scott, Younes is a great distraction. Scott is an absolute mess. Kourtney is aware, but seems less bothered by it.”