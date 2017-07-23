Scott Disick Cozies Up to a Mystery Woman During Party-filled Day in Vegas

Another day, another Las Vegas visit for Scott Disick.

The self-proclaimed Lord headed to Sin City on Saturday for some fun in the sun, dinner and a show. Of course, he capped off his Vegas visit with a little nightclub mingling at his go-to spot, 1 OAK.

After entering the nightclub just after midnight, Disick headed directly to his usual table behind the DJ booth, per usual — the table has become a home away from home for Disick as evidenced by a permanent pillow in the booth that his name embroidered on it.

There, Disick sipped vodka and Bud Light and hammed it up with friends, including 1 OAK owner Eli Pacino. He was also seen chatting with the many women at the table as DJ Que manned the turntables. Disick paid particular attention to one of the women, continuously going back to speak to her — they appeared to briefly kiss at one point. (Disick was most recently linked to actress Bella Thorne, although she denied that she was ever with him “sexually” in a recent interview.)

Prior to heading to his hosting gig at the club, the father of three noshed at Stack restaurant and checked out the wildly popular Absinthe show with his crew. He even posted a photo from the show.

He captioned the snap simply, “Mood.”

Mood A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jul 22, 2017 at 11:42pm PDT

Disick’s Vegas excursion began earlier in the day when he hosted a pool party at Aria’s Liquid. After arriving around 3 pm, the reality TV star was greeted to the staff holding up oversized cards that spelled out his Instagram handle, @letthelordbewithyou. After a brief stop at a private table adjacent to the deejay booth, Disick headed to a VIP area where he sipped beer out of a clear cup.

Surrounded by a small group of friends — including the object of his affection from the nightclub — Disick listened as Kid Conrad deejayed the day. Seemingly in a great mood, he spent several minutes taking selfies with fans. At one point he felt generous and bought a bottle of champagne for two of the girls in his VIP cabana that overlooked the pool.

Disick finally left the pool party around 5 pm as temperatures rose to about 105 degrees.

The Vegas visits are nothing new to Disick, as he’s been consistently partying in the city for several years. During some of hosting gigs, he’s been visibly drunk. During other hosting gigs, he’s seemed very alert, as was the case on Saturday.

A source previously told PEOPLE, though, that he always gets his act together when he’s around his family.

“He’s definitely a bit out of it, no question,” the Disick source said. “He’s partying hard, but he is still good with the kids. He will stay sober when he is around them.”