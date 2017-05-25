Forget Keeping Up with the Kardashians — can you keep up with Scott Disick?

Just one day after canoodling with his latest fling Bella Thorne, Disick has been spotted with another familiar face, apparently having a very friendly reunion with stylist Chloe Bartoli.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Bartoli and Disick have sparked romance rumors: The two were famously spotted cozying up together in Monte Carlo in July 2015, which ultimately prompted Kourtney Kardashian to end their nine-year relationship.

This time, Disick, 33, and Bartoli, 26, were snapped in photos first shared by the Daily Mail getting close at a luxury private villa on Thursday — the same villa where Disick spent the day with Thorne, 19, on Wednesday.

As for Kardashian? Well, she’s also in Cannes and has spent the entire week enjoying the French Riviera with her new beau Younes Bendjima, a 24-year-old model — which, according to a source, hasn’t gone down well with Disick.

“Scott’s trying to stick it to Kourtney because of her liaison with Younes,” a source tells PEOPLE. “It’s him acting out. He’s spinning out of control because of all the Kourtney s—. It just sets him off because she’s rubbing her new relationship in his face and posting all those bikini photos.”

The ongoing drama between Disick and Kardashian, who share three children, comes after a period of relatively smooth sailing: Though they’ve gone through ups and downs in their relationship, they appeared to have been in a healthy place until recently, spending plenty of time together while co-parenting their children.

Indeed, “Scott and Kourtney had gotten to a good place — they had gone on trips together, like to Cabo, and things were going well,” says the source. “But then Scott had another lapse and that’s when Kourtney was like: ‘I’m done.’ “

So what does Thorne make of all of this?

“Bella doesn’t care,” says the source of the bisexual Famous in Love star. “She’s cool with it because she’s probably messing around with other guys and girls too.”

“They’re a good match in the sense that they’re providing each other with exactly what they want,” adds the source. “They’re on the same page.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!