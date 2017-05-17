Scott Disick is having fun playing the field.

On Monday, the reality star, 33, stepped out with Bella Thorne, 19, for a date night, PEOPLE confirms.

“It was a real date,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. The stars first dined at L.A. hotspot Catch and then moved on to The Peppermint Club. “They were dancing together and getting cozy, but he was a total gentleman,” says an onlooker.

Though Disick and Thorne may seem like a surprising pairing, the source adds that they “run in the same circles and have met before.”

Disick was recently spotted leaving TAO in West Hollywood with British model Ella Ross on Cinco de Mayo after grabbing lunch at Nobu Malibu with her earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, has been casually seeing model Younes Bendjima, 23.

“It was just a fun night out,” says the source about Disick and Thorne’s outing. “This isn’t going to be some long-term relationship.”