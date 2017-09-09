Scott Disick Walks Arm-in-Arm with Kris Jenner to Support Kendall at the Fashion Icon Awards

Scott Disick continues to keep up with the Kardashians at New York Fashion Week.

The 34-year-old ex-boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian — and father of her three children — attended the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards on Friday night alongside Kim Kardashian West and momager Kris Jenner to watch Kendall Jenner accept her honor for Fashion Icon of the Decade.

Dressed in a pinstripe grey suit with a crisp white button-down and grey polka-dot tie, Disick looked sharp at the event, accessorizing his look with black leather shoes.

He walked into the event arm-in-arm with Kris, 61, who showed off her cleavage in a plunging black gown with floral sequin appliques and sheer sleeves. She added fishnet stockings, gold heels, matching earrings, a black purse, and a bold black bra to punch up the look.

Kardashian West wore slightly less than her mother and sister’s ex.

The reality star stepped out in a look that left little to the imagination, showing off her toned abs and derrière in black leather bandeau top, matching thong and high-waisted sheer black leggings.

Covering up the look just a bit, Kardashian West added a fitted black leather jacket. She accessorized her barely-there outfit with clear PVC heels (designed by husband Kanye West, naturally) and an itsy-bitsy black purse.

Disick has been spending time with his ex’s family in the Big Apple, dining with Kardashian West at Milo’s restaurant Wednesday night and shopping at Bergdorf Goodman Store on 5th Ave with Kris the next day.

A source told PEOPLE that Disick is “trying to get better” after a summer of partying strained his relationship with Kourtney. Last month, authorities reportedly responded to his home for a possible 5150 psychiatric hold. (A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed they were dispatched to a home in Hidden Hills that day but could not confirm the details.)

Kourtney and Disick were together off and on for nine years and have maintained a co-parenting relationship after they officially split in July 2015. (The split was sparked after Disick had cozied up to another woman while on vacation.)

The former couple were last spotted together in mid-July when they took sons Mason, 7, and Reign, 2, and daughter Penelope, 5 to Nantucket for a low-key family getaway.

Though Disick will always be a part of the family, Kourtney told him they’re “never” getting back together last season on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“You had your chance,” she said. “I thought we were spending our whole lives together, and I’ve done everything I can.”

The eldest Kardashian sister is now dating 24-year-old model/boxer Younes Bendjima.