Scott Disick and Brody Jenner Bro-Out at Sundance: Source

Scott Disick and Brody Jenner reunited on Friday, hanging at the Sundance Film Festival‘s annual TAO pop-up in Park City, Utah.

Presented by Tequila Don Julio, TAO Park City (like its New York City and Las Vegas locations) is a beacon for celebrities during the 10-day-long event, which kicked off on Thursday.

The two reality stars may not have had a film to promote, but they still partied the night away together. According to a source, the friends (Jenner is Kourtney Kardashian‘s step-brother) were inseparable as they hung at a VIP table surrounded by bodyguards.

“They totally bro-ed out, ams slung around each other’s shoulders and talked for a long time,” the insider told PEOPLE.

drop it like its hot 🔥💥💣 #sundance2017 #goodnightandgoodluck #happyhappyty @taolasvegas @djvice #taosundance A video posted by Ty Richchouyrod (@mrtyrich) on Jan 21, 2017 at 12:53am PST

Jenner, 33, was at the club as a special guest deejay for the evening. His fiancée Kaitlynn Carter was by his side. The couple, who have been dating since 2014, announced their engagement in May while on a tropical vacation.

Disick, 33, was already at TAO when Jenner arrived and got “really excited” when he saw him, the source explained. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was one of the first to arrive at the club after its opening at 11 p.m., rolling in with a group of male and female friends.

“He was smoking as he entered the club and wore a tan coat with fur over black sweats,” the insider said. “He was drinking vodka cocktails and was pretty mellow, sitting at a table chatting with some of his guy friends.”

There was a mysterious brunette by Disick’s side too — described as “very Kendall Jenner-like,” according to the source.

“[She] hung on his every word,” the source said. “At a couple points in the night, he would briefly put his arm around her waist — but she seemed more into it than he was.”

He likely wasn’t. Despite splitting from ex-Kourtney Kardashian in July 2015, the two remain close and have been committed to trying to make it work together as they co-parent their three children: daughter Penelope, 4, and sons Mason, 7, and Reign, 2.

Kardashian, 37, and Disick previously dated for nine years, though their relationship was frequently strained by Disick’s substance abuse issues — including a stint in rehab in 2015. They pair returned from a family vacation to Aspen, Colorado together earlier this month.