Scheana Shay Is 'Optimistic' About Dating Robert Valletta After 'Neglecting Her Own Needs' in Failing Marriage

Scheana Shay may be in the middle of a divorce, but the reality star is “optimistic” about what her future has in store.

In November, PEOPLE confirmed that the Vanderpump Rules star and her husband, Michael, are divorcing after two years of marriage. But in the three months since the couple has been separated, Scheana, 31, has found happiness with someone new: the Bravo personality is dating actor Robert Valletta — who is brother to actress Amber Valletta — PEOPLE has learned.

“Scheana is focused on getting through this difficult time and finding a new balance in her life. She wasn’t expecting to meet somebody new so soon; she certainly wasn’t looking for it,” a source close to Scheana tells PEOPLE. “She’s taking things slow, but is finally optimistic on what the future might hold.”

“In Scheana’s previous relationship she carried the weight, in regards to finances and responsibility,” the source continues. “It’s refreshing to see her with somebody who matches her own ambition and work ethic.”

Not long after Scheana and Michael — who have known one another for more than 15 years — chose to “focus on themselves” and live separately for the indefinite future at the beginning of November, they revealed their decision to divorce, noting that they “are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success.”

“Scheana spent the past year putting all of her energy into her marriage, neglecting her own needs,” says the source. “The stress of the relationship had caused her to dip a bit below her comfortable body weight, so she’s been working with her trainer, Seth Browning, on a food plan to get back to a healthy place.”

Looking ahead, the reality star has a positive outlook on what’s in store, including new TV projects that are on the horizon. “She’s also been focusing on several other professional projects, including a new TV show her production company has in development, and getting back to her journalism roots by taking on some hosting opportunities,” says the source.

Scheana and Michael’s relationship has been featured on the Bravo reality series since before they wed on July 27, 2014 in a televised ceremony. In November 2015, Scheana opened up to boss Lisa Vanderpump about the couple having issues.

“The truth is everything isn’t great. It’s not perfect,” a tearful Scheana, 31, told Vanderpump. “And I keep trying to act like everything’s okay. It’ll get better. I just keep telling myself, ‘It’ll be okay, and it’ll get better.’ ”

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.