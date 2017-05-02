Scheana Marie’s Divorce from Michael Shay Has Been Finalized

Scheana Maries‘s divorce from her husband, Michael Shay, has been finalized.

A rep for the Vanderpump Rules star confirmed to PEOPLE that a judge signed off on the former couple’s divorce documents last week.

Marie, 31, and Shay wed on July 27, 2014 in a televised ceremony, and much of their relationship, including the ups and downs of their marriage, was featured on the Bravo reality series.

Last fall, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair decided to file for divorce weeks after they chose to “focus on themselves” and live separately for the indefinite future at the beginning of November.

“While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship. Much of the recent speculation and reporting on our relationship has been misguided, and we have come to an amicable decision on all matters,” the couple said in a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success,” the statement continued.

After announcing the split, Marie took to Twitter to thank fans for their support: “Thank you all for the love today! It’s never easy to split with someone you still love, but we will always remain friends.”

Since splitting from Shay, Marie has found romance with someone new: actor Robert Valletta.

“In Scheana’s previous relationship she carried the weight, in regards to finances and responsibility,” a source close to the reality star previously told PEOPLE. “It’s refreshing to see her with somebody who matches her own ambition and work ethic.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.