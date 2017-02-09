Scarlett Johansson wowed at her first major event without her now ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

The Ghost in the Shell star looked stunning with her new short hairdo and dark, double-breasted suit jacket and matching trousers as well as 16.15-carat Harry Winston Cluster earrings on the red carpet for amFAR’s annual New York gala.

Johansson and Donatella Versace will be honored by the AIDs foundation, with model Iman serving as the evening’s host after Lena Dunham had to cancel due to illness. After taking the stage, Iman joked that she was Dunham’s doppelgänger, saying, “Yes, I am Lena Dunham, You may recognize me from Girls. “

The event serves as the unofficial kickoff for New York Fashion Week, and features a star-studded group of event chairs, including Woody Allen, Lady Gaga, Carine Roitfeld, Kenneth Cole and Heidi Klum. Alessandra Ambrosio was in attendance as a co-chair and and Ellie Goulding served as this year’s featured performer. Guests enjoyed Moët champagne and a three course dinner.

The gala also marks the first time Johansson has stepped out at a major event since separating from her husband. While the couple called it quits over the summer, they continued to appear together in public and were last seen together in January at the Simon Lee Gallery event.

RELATED: Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac Split After Two Years of Marriage

Johansson attended the women’s march in Washington, D.C. later that month and was seen without her wedding ring.

A source in Dauriac’s circle tells PEOPLE, “I’ve been expecting this for some time. Romain and Scarlett has never made sense to me. They aren’t equals. There’s always been something wrong with this picture.”

The couple was first declared an item after a New York City lunch date in October 2012. By the following September, she was sporting a vintage Art Deco-style ring indicating the couple’s engagement.

Johansson and Dauriac, who share a daughter, 2-year-old Rose Dorothy, secretly married in October 2014 shortly after the birth of their child.