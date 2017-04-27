Scarlett Johansson Wants to 'Have a Drink' with Her 72-Year-Old Twin at the Rough Night Premiere

Though they may have decades between them, Scarlett Johansson has found her twin – and she wants to party with her.

Last week, a Reddit user named denverjoel shared a photo of his 72-year-old grandmother Geraldine taken when she was 22. In it, Geraldine bears a striking resemblance to the star.

And, apparently, Johansson agrees.

“This video is for grandma Geraldine,” Johansson said in a newly-released video message. “Geraldine, I cannot tell you, I have been absolutely inundated with emails and messages about how much we look alike. And I had to look at the photo myself. Holy crap.”

Johansson, 32, further told Geraldine that she wants to meet her in person.

“I saw that you were, quote, ‘drunk as a skunk’ when taking that photo, and I would like to see your drunk face,” the actress added. “I want to share a drunk face with you. Let’s have a drink, Geraldine.”

She then invited Geraldine to join her at the premiere of her upcoming comedy, Rough Night – out June 16.

“I’ll see you at the bar,” Johansson told Geraldine.

After sharing the video online, denverjoe told Reddit commenters that his grandmother was “literally jaw-dropping dumbfounded” by Johansson’s invite.

He added, “We are so taking them up on their offer. My grandma can get down.”