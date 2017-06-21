What to Know About Scarlett Johansson's Power-Player Date Kevin Yorn

Scarlett Johansson has a new rumored flame — and he’s a well-connected guy.

Johansson was spotted on a night out with Kevin Yorn, a high-profile entertainment lawyer who also happens to represent the actress. The two were seen holding hands in New York City on Friday night as they took a stroll after dining at a nearby restaurant.

Here’s what to know about the accomplished lawyer who represents a few familiar faces.

He started with a criminal-investigator background before dipping his toes in entertainment.

Yorn got his start in the law field at the L.A. County D.A.’s office, where he worked in the Hardcore Gang Investigations Unit. He then partnered up with Kevin Morris and got his start in the entertainment business, helping a then-unknown Anthony Zuiker get out of a contract so he could go on to create the hit television series CSI.

His family is also in the entertainment business.

One of Yorn’s brothers is musician Pete Yorn, who once collaborated with Johansson on a music project in 2009. The two released a single off their nine-track album, Break Up.

Yorn’s other brother is powerful Hollywood agent Rick Yorn, who also manages Johansson’s career. He started a production company with Yorn’s ex-wife called LBI Entertainment and produced films such as We Bought a Zoo and Ride Along.

Johansson isn’t the only famous name on his client list.

Yorn, who helped co-found Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Entertainment Law Firm, has a long roster of A-list clients. His firm represents heavy-hitters like Ellen DeGeneres, Zoe Saldana, Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Zach Galifianakis.

He was married to a Hollywood talent agent and film producer.

Yorn married Julie Silverman, a Hollywood talent agent and film producer, in 1996 (they have a daughter named Samantha) before divorcing in 2005.