Savannah Chrisley Returns to the Driver’s Seat One Week After Serious Car Accident — with Todd as Her Passenger!

Savannah Chrisley is back in the driver’s seat just one week after her serious car accident that left her with broken vertebrae and pain throughout her body.

On Wednesday, Savannah’s father, Todd Chrisley, shared an Instagram photo of himself sitting in the passenger’s seat next to his daughter, who had her hands on the steering wheel of a vehicle.

“Who say I ain’t brave?” the Chrisley Knows Best star captioned the photo of himself seated next to his daughter, who kept her eyes on the road in the photo.

PEOPLE previously reported that Savannah, 19, was involved in a life-threatening accident, which occurred after her floor mat got stuck behind the pedals of her car and she looked down quickly to move them.

“I got in a car accident early Monday morning because my floor mat had gotten stuck behind my pedals so I looked down for a brief second to try and get it out of the way and then I realized that I was headed straight towards the guardrails….I tried to over correct but it didn’t help. As soon as I hit the guardrail my airbags came out and because of the airbags and seatbelt the injuries weren’t near as bad as they could have been,” Savannah wrote in an Instagram post following the accident.

“But what I do remember is going in and out of consciousness screaming for help and cars just continued to pass. It felt like I had been laying there for at least twenty minutes begging for help,” she continued.

Thanks to a good Samaritan, a man pulled over on the side of the road and helped her get the imminent aid that she needed.

Speaking with PEOPLE after the accident, Todd opened up about the awful moment when he received a call before bed notifying him that his daughter was in the wreck.

“I was at home in the bed and the phone rang. You always know when the phone rings late at night you know it’s not good,” he explained to PEOPLE exclusively. “So I reached over and grabbed the phone and when I said, ‘Hello,’ it was the highway patrol and they said my daughter was in an accident and that I need to go to the hospital.”

“I literally fell to my knees. The fear was so crippling at that point,” Todd revealed. “And when I fell to my knees, Julie got out of bed and said, ‘What’s wrong?’ I said, ‘It’s Savannah.’ Julie [Chrisley] took the phone and got all the information. I jumped up and threw on some clothes and I got in the car and was at the hospital by the time they got her there. I didn’t know anything until I got there, they wouldn’t tell us anything over the phone.”

Although Savannah and her father experienced online bullying from trolls who claimed texting was the root of her accident, Todd stood behind her and is her biggest fan.

“The good news is Savannah is safe and alive,” he said. “She’s going to recover and she has a family that worships the ground that she walks on.”