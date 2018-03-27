Celebrity
The Most Savage Celebrity Pranks
Bill Hader, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars had no chill when it came time to prank their fellow stars
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 11
BILL HADER MADE ASHLEE SIMPSON CRY
During Hader's appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in March 2018, a fan called in to ask a rather obscure question: Has he kept in touch with the pop singer since he helped prank her on Ashton Kutcher's beloved hidden camera show? The SNL alum sarcastically revealed they "talk every day actually" before going into detail about how he duped Jessica Simpson's little sister — and felt really bad about it afterward.
“It was an art gallery and it was my dead brother’s artwork,” he told host Andy Cohen. “She put her jacket down and somehow the jacket caught on fire and set off the sprinklers and it ruined all the artwork. So we actually flooded this art gallery, and then I had to come out all wet, holding this artwork, like, ‘Look what you did!'”
“You have the [ear] wig in and they’re like, ‘Say this, say that,'” he recalled. “And I was just going, ‘Guys, she’s crying. I don’t know what to say, I feel so terrible, I feel so bad.'”
Of course, once she found out it was just a joke, Simpson recovered — sort of. "She was laughing,” Hader said. “But through her tears."
2 of 11
AMY SCHUMER SENDS A SEXUAL TEXT TO KATIE COURIC'S HUSBAND
On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Schumer confessed to swiping Katie Couric's phone at the 2015 Glamour "Women of the Year" Awards and sending Couric's husband, financier John Molner, an X-rated text message. "I didn't even think about it. It happened so fast!" she said.
3 of 11
KIT HARINGTON SURPRISES FIANCÉE ROSE LESLIE WITH A FAKE SEVERED HEAD
… and did we mention the severed head was modeled in his likeness? To celebrate April Fool's Day in 2017, the Game of Thrones actor pranked his longtime love, Rose Leslie, by placing the prop in their fridge for the actress to find. Her reaction, which Harington caught on camera, included screams and tears.
"My family does April Fool’s. Her family doesn’t do April Fool's," Harington explained during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show. “After that, she was in tears. And I was there going, ‘April Fool’s.’ It didn’t go down well.” He continued: "She pretty much told me if I did it ever again, that would be it, and I think that’s marriage included."
4 of 11
ADAM LEVINE SENDS HIS PEOPLE'S SEXIEST MAN ALIVE COVER TO BLAKE SHELTON'S HOUSE
Before his fellow Voice coach was honored with the title of PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive, the Maroon 5 frontman just had to rub his superior sexiness in his frenemy's face. As Levine recently recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live, his 2013 title was announced on the late-night show in front of a "huge picture of the cover."
"I took it, framed it — this is not a cheap practical joke by the way, it was a lot more expensive than I care to admit," Levine said. "So I framed it and I sent it to his house in Oklahoma. And he put it up in his barn."
5 of 11
ELLEN DEGENERES SCARES TAYLOR SWIFT
The talk show host has become synonymous with on-air pranks due to her penchant for hilariously scaring her guests — and Swift was not immune. The "Gorgeous" crooner was caught off-guard when DeGeneres jumped from the corner in the singer's dressing room bathroom. She screamed and fell to the floor. "That was the best one yet," the host said, laughing.
6 of 11
SETH ROGEN, JASON SEGEL & CHARLIE HUNNAM SCARE NICK STROLLER
The three actors teamed up to thoroughly terrify their film director. Rogen and Segel recounted the mishap-laden prank on The Late Late Show with James Corden. "One time after Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Seth and I were hanging out at my house, and we invited the director, Nick Stroller over. We kept feeding him water trying to get him to go to the bathroom, and it took like an hour," Segel explained. "He went over to the bathroom and we heard a scream of death, because Charlie Hunnam was laying in our bathtub covered in fake blood… He was in there for at least an hour."
7 of 11
KENDALL JENNER'S PREGNANCY SCARE
On a 2016 episode of Kocktails with Khloé, Jenner called sister Kim Kardashian West to tell her she was pregnant. Instead of freaking out, Kardashian West actually just ended up venting to Jenner about how this wasn't the right time for her to be dealing with this. She even mistook everyone's laughing on set as Jenner crying, and immediately offered to come over. "I'll bring my 30 kids and you can babysit for two seconds to see how you feel."
8 of 11
CHANNING TATUM FILLS TARON EGERTON'S TRAILER WITH SEX DOLLS
Tatum pulled off the hilarious prank to get revenge on his Kingsman: The Golden Circle costar. "I put a mannequin in his trailer bed with a wig on it and some empty wine bottles and a pair of high heels on the floor," Egerton told PEOPLE. "And he came in one morning and thought there was a person in there and was quite freaked out…The day he left, he filled my trailer with I think it was about 20 sex dolls and some rather disturbingly large prosthetics… He spent some money on that. He really went to town!"
"They just stayed in there," the actor continued. "Eventually they were all deflated and stuffed in a cupboard but they were there in that form for ages and I had to sort of wade through them to get to the fridge or go and get my costume yeah, trying to avoid plastic erogenous zones."
9 of 11
BRITNEY SPEARS BREAKS INTO JIMMY KIMMEL'S BEDROOM
How do you wake up Kimmel? With a surprise performance and half-naked backup dancers, according to Spears. In a prank masterminded by Kimmel's wife Molly McNearney, the pop singer busted into Kimmel's bedroom while he was sound asleep, complete with stage lights and full-volume audio of her new single "Make Me." But, let's be real, this prank is more like a gift – it's a free, private Spears concert!
10 of 11
ONE DIRECTION SPRINGS INTO ACTION TO DELIVER A PRODUCER'S FAKE BABY
Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson teamed up to prank their One Direction band mates, with the help of a seemingly pregnant Nickelodeon producer who was there to prep the boys for an interview. The producer, who was wearing a fake baby bump, then goes into labor. The boys were shocked but ready to help — specifically Harry Styles, who was holding up the producer at one point. "I was actually thinking this is going to be a great press story: 'One Direction Delivers Child'," Styles revealed when the group learned the incident was made-up.
11 of 11
JOEL MCHALE TAKES OVER RYAN SEACREST'S WEBSITE
The friends and former E! coworkers are known to poke one at each other, so it came as no surprise when McHale took it upon himself to purchase RyanSeacrest.com and turn it into JoelMcHale.com back in 2010. The Community alum Photoshopped his face onto Seacrest's body on the website, and also hacked the on-air personality's Twitter.
He tweeted: "Ryan here: just interviewed @SelenaGomez. She was awesome. Really connected. Psych! It's still Joel! #seacresthacked."