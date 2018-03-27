The Most Savage Celebrity Pranks

BILL HADER MADE ASHLEE SIMPSON CRY

During Hader's appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in March 2018, a fan called in to ask a rather obscure question: Has he kept in touch with the pop singer since he helped prank her on Ashton Kutcher's beloved hidden camera show? The SNL alum sarcastically revealed they "talk every day actually" before going into detail about how he duped Jessica Simpson's little sister — and felt really bad about it afterward.

“It was an art gallery and it was my dead brother’s artwork,” he told host Andy Cohen. “She put her jacket down and somehow the jacket caught on fire and set off the sprinklers and it ruined all the artwork. So we actually flooded this art gallery, and then I had to come out all wet, holding this artwork, like, ‘Look what you did!'”

“You have the [ear] wig in and they’re like, ‘Say this, say that,'” he recalled. “And I was just going, ‘Guys, she’s crying. I don’t know what to say, I feel so terrible, I feel so bad.'”

Of course, once she found out it was just a joke, Simpson recovered — sort of. "She was laughing,” Hader said. “But through her tears."