Sarah Silverman Says She Sacrificed Motherhood for Her Career

Sarah Silverman is opening up about her decision to forgo motherhood.

In a series of tweets on Monday, the 46-year-old comedian defended her choice to not have kids in order to prioritize her career.

“As a comic always working & on the road I have had to decide between motherhood & living my fullest life & I chose the latter,” Silverman tweeted. “Men don’t have to do that. I’d so love to be a fun dad, coming home from the road & being my best fun dad self.”

“So this is just a lil f— all y’all bc u can’t be a woman w/out sacrifice & that’s the fact jack,” the actress added. “And I [heart emoji] my comedian brothers that acknowledge this truth. They’re my family & for a lot of us women comic sisters, our only family.”

@SarahKSilverman Men don't have to do that. I'd so love to be a fun dad, coming home from the road & being my best fun dad self. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 28, 2017

And I ❤️ my comedian brothers that acknowledge this truth. They're my family & for a lot of us women comic sisters, our only family — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 28, 2017

Silverman has taken on a role in the life of her partner Michael Sheen, to whom she’s been linked since 2013 and who has a daughter, Lily, with ex Kate Beckinsale. In the past, Beckinsale has said that not only does Lily get along with Silverman, but she also noted that she was thankful to have Silverman involved in her the teen’s life.

“I really love his girlfriend as well, and we are really lucky that we both get on, and Lily gets on great with her,” the actress told ES Magazine. “Having as many strong females in your teenage daughter’s life as possible is a good thing.”