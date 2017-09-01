Proof Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Sweet Relationship Is What Dreams Are Made of

FIRST DATE

So, how did Prinze Jr. know Gellar was special? It all started on their first date when the She's All That star discovered Gellar had a passion for food. "A lot of girls back then in Hollywood as far as the actresses, they didn’t eat, they ate salad,” said Prinze Jr., who joined his wife in a Facebook Live interview in 2016. “And I had gone on a date with a handful of them; they would never eat what I would eat. You have to have that in common with me if we’re going to get along.”

Prinze Jr. continued: “And so Sarah came to dinner with me, and we sat down and she ate everything, including a crab that they let walk across the counter, then kill while it was alive in some oil and said, ‘It’s popcorn, try.’ And she ate it without even blinking, and I was like, ‘Yo, my girl is legit.'”