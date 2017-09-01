Celebrity
Proof Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Sweet Relationship Is What Dreams Are Made of
The ’90s couple rings in their 15-year wedding anniversary today
THE BEGINNING
No couple makes us burst with more '90s nostalgia than Sarah Michelle Gellar, our teen selves' vampire-killing role model, and Freddie Prinze Jr., the perfectly symmetrical hottie from She's All That and a slew of other teen rom-coms that stirred deep passions within us. The two, married since 2002, began dating on the set of their 1997 film, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and were so cute that we weren't even mad at Gellar for stealing away our imaginary boyfriend. Together, the pair are parents to daughter Charlotte, 7, and son Rocky, 5.
ALL ABOUT TRUST
“She knew the kind of guy I was, I knew the kind of girl she was, and the trust part didn’t have to be earned because it already was,” Prinze Jr. told The Huffington Post about the early years of their relationship. “We were fortunate enough to be at the right times in our lives where we both wanted something serious and it worked. So we’re lucky, but we also work very hard at it. It’s not just dumb luck, it’s work.”
FIRST DATE
So, how did Prinze Jr. know Gellar was special? It all started on their first date when the She's All That star discovered Gellar had a passion for food. "A lot of girls back then in Hollywood as far as the actresses, they didn’t eat, they ate salad,” said Prinze Jr., who joined his wife in a Facebook Live interview in 2016. “And I had gone on a date with a handful of them; they would never eat what I would eat. You have to have that in common with me if we’re going to get along.”
Prinze Jr. continued: “And so Sarah came to dinner with me, and we sat down and she ate everything, including a crab that they let walk across the counter, then kill while it was alive in some oil and said, ‘It’s popcorn, try.’ And she ate it without even blinking, and I was like, ‘Yo, my girl is legit.'”
A SOLID FOUNDATION
"If you asked her, she'd be like, 'Oh my God, I thought he was a dork.' And I'd be like, 'Oh my God, she just ran a million miles an hour, I couldn't keep up with her,'" Prinze Jr. told E! News of how their different personalities worked in their favor. "We ended up being the perfect balance. It didn't happen until years after when there was a solid foundation built."
MAKING TIME FOR ONE ANOTHER
For Gellar and Prinze Jr., spending time together is a must — no matter what they end up doing, and the actress advises other couples do the same to keep the spark alive. "In this busy world, sometimes we forget to tell people [we love them] – make the most of the moments you have," she told PEOPLE. "Take the 10 minutes – put the phone down. Have a cup of coffee together. Walk the dog at the end of the night. Read a story with your kids."
"Make the most of the time that you have," she continued. "We are all pulled in so many directions, so make sure that, whichever one you are focusing on, you're present."
COOKING UP A STORM
“I cook and clean,” the actor told Huffington Post of how he landed Gellar. “Fellas, if you cook and clean, at the end of the night, when you’re ready for what you’re ready for, there’s no, ‘Ah, I’m too tired babe. I just can’t do it.’ You cook and clean, you want to watch the game after? She says yes. You want to play ‘Grand Theft Auto’ online? She says, ‘Yeah, why don’t you play 'Grand Theft Auto.' And if you want some loving, she always says yes.”
PUTTING IN WORK
"If you're not investing the same amount of time in the relationship that you did with your career or other things, it can't succeed," Prinze Jr. told InStyle of the key to a successful relationship while referencing his own. "That's a tough bridge for a lot of people to cross. I know it was tough for Sarah and I. But I was in a place where I was done chasing ghosts and I was willing to make the ultimate sacrifice, mainly because it didn't even feel like a sacrifice with her."
LIKE MOTHER, LIKE FATHER
"When they're good, they take after me," Gellar joked to Entertainment Tonight of the pair's kids. "And when they're being naughty, they take after Freddie, obviously."
TRUE LOVE
"I love you not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you," Gellar wrote, celebrating the pair's 13th wedding anniversary. "I love you not only for what you have made of yourself, but for what you are making of me."
FRIENDSHIP FIRST
"We were friends for a good two years before we went on a date. She knew what kind of guy I was," the actor recounted to E! News. "She knew what my morals were, what my priorities were and vice versa. We already kind of knew all the faults in the other person."
SOCIAL DISPLAY OF AFFECTION
"Happy anniversary @realfreddieprinze," Gellar captioned an adorable throwback picture of the duo on their 14th wedding anniversary. "You stole my heart, so I got my revenge and took your last name!!"
KEEPING EACH OTHER HAPPY
During an interview with InStyle, Prinze Jr. opened up about how laughter plays a role in the couple's marriage. "Sarah and I still make each other laugh, which is really important," he shares. "When I say certain things to Sarah, and I see the look on her face, I know she loves me. And I live for that look, you know?"