Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Sweet Video Montage for 15th Anniversary with Husband Freddie Prinze Jr.

Happy anniversary to these two lovebirds!

Sarah Michelle Gellar took to Instagram on Friday to share a loving video montage commemorating her 15th wedding anniversary with husband Freddie Prinze Jr.

The video begins with a photo from their wedding day in 2002, and depicts photos of the couple throughout the years.

“My husband thinks I’m crazy, but I’m not the one who married me,” Gellar, 40, cheekily wrote in the caption. “#happyanniversary @realfreddieprinze 15 years!!”

Gellar and Prinze married in 2002, and share 7-year-old Charlotte Grace and 5-year-old Rocky James. The two met on the set of the 1997 thriller I Know What You Did Last Summer, began dating in 2000, and have since appeared together in the Scooby Doo movies.

In 2016, Gellar told PEOPLE the secret to her successful marriage is paying attention to one’s partner.

“Take the 10 minutes – put the phone down. Have a cup of coffee together. Walk the dog at the end of the night. Read a story with your kids,” she said. “Make the most of the time that you have. We are all pulled in so many directions, so make sure that, whichever one you are focusing on, you’re present.”

During a Facebook Live interview that same year, Prinze revealed how he knew Gellar was the one for him during their first date at a Los Angeles restaurant.

“A lot of girls back then in Hollywood as far as actresses, they didn’t eat, they ate salad,” he said. “And I had gone on a date with a handful of them; they would never eat what I would eat. You have to have that in common with me if we’re going to get along.”

“And so Sarah came to dinner with me, and we sat down and she ate everything, including a crab that they let walk across the counter, then kill while it was alive in some oil and said, ‘It’s popcorn, try,’ ” he continued. “And she ate it without even blinking, and I was like, ‘Yo, my girl is legit.’ “