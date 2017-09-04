Sarah Hyland is celebrating the single life with fresh ink — temporary, of course. (At least, we think/hope … )
The Modern Family star and bestie Katie Welch flaunt matching tattoos of Tyrannosaurus rexes on their derrières in an Instagram posted Sunday.
“We believe in dinosaurs 🐉💜 #dinobootybabies,” the actress captioned her photo of the two wearing coordinating bikinis.
RELATED: Sarah Hyland Says Modern Family Cast Is Always There for One Another
Based on the pic, Hyland is spending Labor Day weekend relaxing by the pool with pals — a perfect post-breakup activity.
Hyland, 26, and Shadowhunters actor Dominic Sherwood, 27, split earlier this month after two years together.
“,” a source told PEOPLE.
Hyland alluded to how she’s feeling with a tongue-in-cheek swimsuit selfie.
“Goodbye summer! You’ve sucked,” she captioned her Instagram, adding a middle-finger emoji.