Sarah Hyland is celebrating the single life with fresh ink — temporary, of course. (At least, we think/hope … )

The Modern Family star and bestie Katie Welch flaunt matching tattoos of Tyrannosaurus rexes on their derrières in an Instagram posted Sunday.

“We believe in dinosaurs 🐉💜 #dinobootybabies,” the actress captioned her photo of the two wearing coordinating bikinis.

RELATED: Sarah Hyland Says Modern Family Cast Is Always There for One Another

Based on the pic, Hyland is spending Labor Day weekend relaxing by the pool with pals — a perfect post-breakup activity.

Hyland, 26, and Shadowhunters actor Dominic Sherwood, 27, split earlier this month after two years together.

“They aren’t dating anymore but they both have mutual respect for one another and remain friends,” a source told PEOPLE.

Goodbye summer! You've sucked🖕🏼 A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Sep 3, 2017 at 7:24pm PDT

Hyland alluded to how she’s feeling with a tongue-in-cheek swimsuit selfie.

“Goodbye summer! You’ve sucked,” she captioned her Instagram, adding a middle-finger emoji.