Sarah Hyland Tells Boyfriend Dom Sherwood ‘You’re My Rock’ in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Sarah Hyland is sending a little birthday love to her sweetheart, Dominic Sherwood.

On Monday, the Modern Family star took to Instagram to share an adorable message to her boyfriend saying, “‘The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.’ Happy Birthday @domsherwood. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily basis to be a better person. To not take things too seriously. And to remember the little things. You’re my rock.”

"The best thing to hold onto in life is each other" Happy Birthday @domsherwood ❤ Thank you for inspiring me on a daily basis to be a better person. To not take things too seriously. And to remember the little things. You're my rock. 💋 A photo posted by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Feb 6, 2017 at 4:19am PST

Hyland and the 27-year-old British actor first stepped out together in March 2015 and haven’t shied away from the PDA since.

Last month, the 26-year-old actress revealed that she would not be attending the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards by sharing a black-and-white photo of herself kissing Sherwood.

Sad to say I will not be attending the sag awards today for some health reasons. So I leave you all with an adorable picture from last years @sagawards. Ps. You know my dress was gonna be turnt too 💁🏼 A photo posted by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Jan 29, 2017 at 11:16am PST

“Sad to say I will not be attending the sag awards today for some health reason,” the post read. “So I leave you all with an adorable picture from last years @sagawards. Ps. You know my dress was gonna be turn too.”

A couple weeks earlier, she shared another steamy make-out post.

What really happens at the #goldenglobes with @domsherwood ❤ A video posted by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Jan 8, 2017 at 9:21pm PST

“What really happens at the #goldenglobes with @domsherwood,” she captioned a video of her and Sherwood making out in an elevator.

Sherwood hasn’t let the love go unnoticed. On Monday, he tweeted his gratitude saying, “Thank you everyone for the birthday messages!! You’re all wonderful xx.”