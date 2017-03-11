Samuel L. Jackson, Spike Lee and Charles Barkley Team Up for Hilarious March Madness Ad

Ever wonder what the key to going on a trip with Samuel L. Jackson and Spike Lee is? According to Charles Barkley, it’s layering up for any occasion.

In a hilarious new March Madness commercial for Capital One, the actor, director and NBA star reunite for their annual trip to see all of the tournament action.

The advertisement, debuted exclusively on PEOPLE, opens with Jackson and Lee waiting on Barkley to be ready before heading out.

“C’mon Chuck, we’ve got a plane to catch,” says Jackson, 68.

“We’re going to miss the Final Four,” adds Lee, 59.

When Barkley, 54, finally makes his way downstairs, Jackson makes a comment that he’s looking “puffier than usual.”

The reason? Barkley has enough clothes on for any situation.

He reveals that his multiple layers include a tux for a night at the opera, a dinosaur onesie for a “sleepover with the fellas” and a groovy outfit for a disco party.

Watch the video to find out what outfit Barkley has picked out for a day by the pool.

The ad, directed by Lee, will run nationwide on Saturday in anticipation of the NCAA tournament, which begins on Tuesday.