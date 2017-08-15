Watch Samuel L. Jackson Hilariously Destroy James Corden in Epic 'Drop the Mic' Rap Battle

Samuel L. Jackson is not a man to be messed with.

The legendary actor stopped by the Late Late Show to battle host James Corden in one of his famous “Drop the Mic” rap battles, where he schooled the British host on comebacks and jibes.

Corden started strong, rapping that he was there to prove the “‘L’ in Samuel L. Jackson stands for loser” and mocking Jackson’s Nick Fury character in the Avengers series, telling him “the only time you get applause is when you show up after credits.”

While it was a solid start, Jackson came out guns blazing on his first verse.

“I feel bad for you son, ‘cause I’m the real star. No one knows who are you are without Adele in a car. In the Emoji Movie I hear you just play a hand, so look, I’m going to put it in a way you can understand,” the actor said before flipping Corden the bird.

After a couple more verses where Corden called out Jackson’s bank commercials and Jackson made fun of Corden’s lesser celebrity status, the Hitman’s Bodyguard actor got the last word by calling back to his famous Snakes on a Plane line.

“He’s rattled! Did I hurt your feelings, James? The bright side is you battle me and now people know your name,” he said. “You got your ass kicked by a man twice your age. Now get this motherf—ing hack off this motherf—ing stage!”

The Hitman’s Bodyguard — also starring Ryan Reynolds — hits theaters Friday.