Spoiler alert: Samira Wiley and her wife Lauren Morelli are pretty much #RelationshipGoals.

Okay, fine, you already knew that — but now we have even more proof. PEOPLE recently caught up with the Handmaid’s Tale star, who opened up about her life as a newlywed after tying the knot to Orange Is the New Black writer Morelli in a fairytale-worthy Palm Springs ceremony on March 25. (The location of the nuptials was particularly special, as it was where Morelli popped the question in October.)

“Married life is great!” gushed Wiley, 30. “I’m really enjoying it.”

“People always ask you: ‘Is it different?’ And I don’t see a real difference externally, but more so just in myself and how I think about us as a unit, rather than me as an individual,” she added. “I feel really grown up!”

Yes. A post shared by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Oct 4, 2016 at 9:08am PDT

The actress also revealed one special thing she tries to do for her wife every day.

“Okay, so she loves coffee, so I try to make coffee for her — but now she has an espresso machine!” she said with a laugh. “And I have zero idea how it works, so I’ve got to work on that.”

RELATED VIDEO: Cuteness Alert! Check Out OITNB‘s Samira Wiley & Lauren Morelli’s Sweet Honeymoon Pics

And in addition to improving her coffee-making skills, Wiley has been busy promoting her hit new Hulu show, which she stars in alongside Elisabeth Moss and Alexis Bledel.

The series is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood and tells the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a modern-day totalitarian society ruled by a fundamentalist regime that treats women as property of the state.

As it approaches its seventh episode, the show has maintained rave reviews and a hugely receptive audience — something Wiley admits she was hopeful for.

“I was hoping for that reaction, especially in the social climate that we’re living in,” she said. “It felt so much like we were doing something that is relevant, we were doing something that matters — but you just never know how people are going to receive things.”

“There were projects I’ve done before that I thought were going to resonate, and they sort of fell flat,” she continued. “So to have the response that we’re having right now is just amazing. A lot of people are watching this show! It feels really, really good to be a part of the conversation.”

FROM PEN: Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale Expertly Tells an Already Beloved Story

And according to Wiley, the series is all the more relevant in today’s political and social climate — in fact, she hopes it inspires viewers to “remain vigilant in the world that we’re living in.”

“Being immersed in that world [during filming] made me uncomfortable,” she admitted. “In episode three, when Offred and Moira are at the protest — there were so many protests going on [in the real world] at the same time. To have people who at the core of their job are supposed to be protecting us in that scene, opening fire — the fear that I felt was very real.”

As for what we can expect to see Wiley in next? Hopefully a good ol’ lighthearted comedy.

“I yearn for that!” she said. “It’s exactly what I want to do next. I want that so bad!”

The Handmaid’s Tale episodes are released Wednesdays on Hulu, and season 2 will premiere in 2018.