Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli Make Their Official Red Carpet Debut as a Married Couple

Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli made their official red carpet debut as a married couple this week — and, of course, they both looked absolutely stunning.

The two attended the premiere of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale in Hollywood together on Tuesday evening. Wiley, 30, opted for a v-neck black and emerald dress, while Morelli, 34, wore a chic black lace gown.

The couple recently returned from their idyllic Italian honeymoon, and the event marks their first official appearance together since they tied the knot in a fairytale-worthy Palm Springs ceremony on March 25. (The location of the nuptials was particularly special, as it was where Morelli popped the question in October.)

RELATED VIDEO: Margaret Atwood Doesn’t Hear Complaints That The Handmaid’s Tale Is Unrealistic Anymore

Former Orange Is the New Black actress Wiley stars in the highly-anticipated Hulu series alongside Elisabeth Moss, which is based on the best-selling novel by Margaret Atwood and tells the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a modern-day totalitarian society in what was formerly part of the United States. Gilead is ruled by a fundamentalist regime that treats women as property of the state.

“I’ve been really really lucky to have started with a show like [OITNB] and now be on a show like this,” Wiley told PEOPLE at The Handmaid’s Tale‘s premiere screening at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York on Friday night. “I find myself lucky to be in this position, but at the heart of it I just want to be able to bring life to characters that are provocative. All of my characters have something in them that I wish I could emulate one day.”

Wiley also told PEOPLE her honeymoon was “awesome” — and as for married life? “A gumdrop!” she said with a laugh.

The first of 10 episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale premiere Wednesday on Hulu.