DAVE & ALISON

Six years after their meet-cute at the 2011 Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, Dave Franco and longtime love Alison Brie got hitched — despite Brie's initial reservations about marriage. "Marriage never really interested me ... I just met that person that I was like, 'Well, I'm really in love with you and would like to grow old with you,' " the actress told Yahoo! Style. "I actually think it's much more romantic when two people are like, 'Oh, I could go either way on marriage, but I want to marry you.' "