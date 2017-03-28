Celebrity
All the Celebrity Couples Who've Tied the Knot in 2017 — So Far
These newlyweds are giving us all the feels
1 of 10
SAMIRA & LAUREN
A little more than two years after they first started dating, Orange Is the New Black star Samira Wiley and writer Lauren Morelli got married in an intimate Palm Springs ceremony on March 25. The brides wore custom Christian Siriano — with Wiley opting for a gown and Morelli a jumpsuit. "I just sort of want to sit back and be like, yeah sure, whatever," Wiley previously told PEOPLE of her level of involvement in wedding planning. "Yeah, I don't care. Yeah yeah yeah."
2 of 10
ILANA & DAVID
Word of actress Ilana Glazer and scientist David Rooklin's February City Hall wedding didn't hit until March, when friend Phoebe Robinson congratulated them on Instagram (Glazer herself later confirmed). "Love you hard and deep," Robinson wrote. "You're truly #RelationshipGoals and inspire me."
3 of 10
FRANKIE & CHRISTINA
Frankie Ballard spiced up the quiet night of March 12 by announcing on Instagram that he'd married girlfriend Christina Murphy earlier that day. Murphy, who previously appeared in the country singer's "Helluva Life" music video, shared the same photo and a happy sentiment: "My dream just came true @frankieballard MY HUSBAND!!!!" The two had been dating for some time, but never formally announced an engagement.
4 of 10
AMANDA & THOMAS
Right before welcoming their first child together, Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski made the decision to elope in a secret ceremony in March. "We just took off into the country with an officiant and, just the two of us, and we did our thing," Sadoski revealed during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.
5 of 10
DAVE & ALISON
Six years after their meet-cute at the 2011 Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, Dave Franco and longtime love Alison Brie got hitched — despite Brie's initial reservations about marriage. "Marriage never really interested me ... I just met that person that I was like, 'Well, I'm really in love with you and would like to grow old with you,' " the actress told Yahoo! Style. "I actually think it's much more romantic when two people are like, 'Oh, I could go either way on marriage, but I want to marry you.' "
6 of 10
ALI & KEVIN
Bachelorette no more! Ali Fedotowsky, who served as leading lady on the show's sixth season, wed Kevin Manno after almost four years together. The pair welcomed their first child — a daughter named Molly — together in July 2016.
7 of 10
PENN & DOMINO
Gossip Girl's Penn Badgley broke countless fans' hearts on Feb. 27 when he married his longtime partner, singer Domino Kirke — sister of Girls star Jemima Kirke — in a small courthouse ceremony.
8 of 10
MOLLY & ALEXANDER
Almost two years after getting engaged, Awkward's Molly Tarlov and Alexander Noyes tied the knot in a Palm Springs ceremony that reflected the couple's unique vibe. "We had a lot of mishaps and more than that, I couldn't believe we put ourselves through all this stress when we could've gone to the courthouse and gotten a pizza," Molly told PEOPLE. "But it was all worth it, of course!"
9 of 10
TYRESE & SAMANTHA
In a video posted to Instagram, the Fast and Furious actor revealed he tied the knot during a secret Valentine's Day 2017 ceremony. Set to Brian Courtney Wilson's "I'll Just Say Yes," the montage included photos with his bride, Samantha Lee Gibson, and video of the couple walking on the beach during sunset.
10 of 10
RUPAUL & GEORGES
The TV host casually revealed to Hollywood Today Live that he had married his longtime partner, Georges LeBar, in a secret ceremony. "I've never said this on television before," he confessed, "but we are married. We got married on our 23rd [anniversary]. I met him on the dance floor at Limelight [club in New York City] in 1994, on his birthday. So we got married on his birthday, the anniversary of when we met, this year — in January." LeBar runs a 60,000-acre ranch that spreads across Wyoming and South Dakota.
