Sam Smith Spotted Kissing 13 Reasons Why Star Brandon Flynn

Sam Smith may be “Too Good at Goodbyes,” but it looks like the singer might be saying hello to a new boyfriend.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the Grammy winner, 25, was spotted showing off PDA in New York City with 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn, 23.

The duo were pictured kissing and holding hands while out and about in Greenwich Village, according to the outlet. Reps for Smith and Flynn did not respond to a request for comment.

The stars have also been liking each other’s social media posts recently, and Smith left an “x” in the comments of a photo Flynn posted last month supporting the LGBTQ community.

While promoting his new single last month, Smith — who was last linked to British model Jay Camilleri — told Zane Lowe on Beats 1 he was “still very, very single.”

“I think I’m even more single than I was when I released In the Lonely Hour, so I’m insanely single,” he said.

He also revealed “Too Good at Goodbyes” was inspired by a recent relationship, and that he was ready “for something more positive.”

“What I’ve been through relationship-wise the last year has made me a lot stronger and I feel like I’ve learned some lessons from it,” he added.