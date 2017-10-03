Sam Smith Spotted Kissing 13 Reasons Why Star Brandon Flynn

Sam Smith may be “Too Good at Goodbyes,” but it looks like the singer might be saying hello to a new boyfriend.
In photos obtained by TMZ, the Grammy winner, 25, was spotted showing off PDA in New York City with 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn, 23.
The duo were pictured kissing and holding hands while out and about in Greenwich Village, according to the outlet. Reps for Smith and Flynn did not respond to a request for comment.
The stars have also been liking each other’s social media posts recently, and Smith left an “x” in the comments of a photo Flynn posted last month supporting the LGBTQ community.
Just saw the "vote no" message in the sky, looming over Sydney. Thank you for raising money and hiring on a plane to write your lack of support amongst the clouds. I hope your hate and lack of understanding fades, just like those words will. Too many of my friends have been kicked out of their homes, kept in the closet, beat up, killed, ridiculed by church and state, institutionalized… and you are scared that if we vote YES, you won't be able to show your hate for Us. Fuck that. We've been scared shitless our whole lives thanks to all the stigmas that surround Us, stigmas that were set in place by the same kind of people who flew that plane over Sydney. We've fought, we've come out bravely even in our fear, and you wrote a message in the sky because you're scared. Equality takes courage, it worries me that too many people in this world lack the balls to stand up for what is right. #fuckhate
While promoting his new single last month, Smith — who was last linked to British model Jay Camilleri — told Zane Lowe on Beats 1 he was “still very, very single.”
“I think I’m even more single than I was when I released In the Lonely Hour, so I’m insanely single,” he said.
He also revealed “Too Good at Goodbyes” was inspired by a recent relationship, and that he was ready “for something more positive.”
“What I’ve been through relationship-wise the last year has made me a lot stronger and I feel like I’ve learned some lessons from it,” he added.