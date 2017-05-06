Salma Hayek Shares a Throwback Photo of George Clooney for His Birthday — and Will Smith Is There!

Salma Hayek sent birthday wishes to George Clooney with a throwback Instagram post on Saturday.

“Happy Birthday George! Feliz Cumpleaños Jorge! #georgeclooney,” she captioned her photo with the soon-to-be dad, whose 56th birthday coincidentally fell on 5/6, and Will Smith, the trio clad in crisp white shirts. Hayek and Clooney co-starred in the 1996 thriller From Dusk Till Dawn.

Clooney’s pal Cindy Crawford also posted to her Instagram for the occasion.

“Happy birthday to one of the classiest guys we know!” the model and actress, 51, accompanied her photo with Clooney and husband Rande Gerber.

In March, the couple had given Clooney and wife Amal a gag gift for their twins due in the summer: onesies labelled “Casa” and “Migos,” referencing George and Gerber’s tequila company Casamigos. The gift was a nod to the actor joking about not being allowed to name his kids after his tequila venture.

And Gerber, 55, also got in on the fun, posting a black-and-white shot of Clooney wearing their company’s name.

Happy Birthday George! Feliz Cumpleaños Jorge! #georgeclooney A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on May 6, 2017 at 5:28am PDT

Happy birthday to one of the classiest guys we know! A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on May 6, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

The modeling thing may not have worked out, but @casamigos sure did. Happy Birthday George! A post shared by Rande Gerber (@randegerber) on May 6, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

RELATED VIDEO: George Is Going to Be a Dad! Amal Clooney Is Pregnant

“The modeling thing may not have worked out, but @casamigos sure did. Happy Birthday George!” he captioned his teasing Instagram.