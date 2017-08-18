Salma Hayek Dishes On Her First Kiss at 15 Years Old: ‘I Was a Natural!’

You never forget your first kiss — just ask Salma Hayek!

The 50-year-old actress stopped SiriusXM’s Hits 1 in Hollywood on Friday, where she gushed about her first kiss with a boy named Pablo.

“I was 15 and everybody was kissing and not me and then, of course, now you’re really nervous because everybody’s an expert and you’ve never done it!” she said.

Hayek said Pablo, her boyfriend at the time, had given her an ultimatum: kiss him or end the relationship. So she went to several friends for advice.

Salma Hayek, 50, Shows Off Her Incredible Bikini Body in Outdoor Shower

“Everybody gave me a different technique. You stick your tongue in, one circle to the right, one circle to the left,” she recalled. “I went to the next one, they confused me all the more.”

The Beatriz at Dinner actress said she decided to “wing it,” and resolved to put honey on her lips each night before bed so that her kiss would “taste good.”

“He kissed me and I said, ‘What does it taste like?’ ” Hayek recalled. “He said it tasted like honey.”

She added that she soon gave up on her honey trick, after bugs became attracted to the sweet substance. But Hayek likely didn’t need the honey after that fateful first kiss.

“I was a natural, by the way,” the actress declared.

Hayek is now married to French businessman François-Henri Pinault. The two are parents to 9-year-old Valentina Paloma Pinault.