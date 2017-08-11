Salma Hayek, 50, Shows Off Her Incredible Bikini Body in Outdoor Shower

Salma Hayek is making social media thirsty with a very steamy tribute to water.

The 50-year-old actress showed off her incredible bikini body in a tropical outdoor shower on Friday, captioning the photo on Instagram, “#water the most beautiful delicious and precious necessity of humans.” She also wrote the message in Spanish.

The post comes just a day after Hayek shared a photo of herself hanging out at the home of her Hitman’s Bodyguard costar Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively. And though she was there as a dinner guest, she found herself taking charge of the kitchen and the couple’s 10-month-old daughter, Inez!

“When your friends invite you for dinner and you end up doing all the work,” Hayek captioned the photo, showing Inez balanced on her hip as she stirs a pot over the stove.

RELATED: Salma Hayek Reveals How Donald Trump Allegedly Asked Her Out, and It’s Gross

Reynolds can be seen in the background too, clapping and smiling as his daughter looks his way.

If it looked like Hayek and Inez are close, it’s because she had time to interact with her on the set of The Hitman’s Bodyguard.

In the action comedy, Hayek plays the cunning wife of a notorious hitman (Samuel L. Jackson). Reynolds stars a rival special protection agent, who is tasked with transporting the hitman to the International Court of Justice — and guarding his life.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard hits theaters Aug. 18.