11 Stars Share Their Most Devastating and Heart-Wrenching Breakup Stories

STASSI SCHROEDER

The Vanderpump Rules star has endured her fair share of relationship drama, but nothing quite compared to the devastating way that her ex, Patrick Meagher, broke up with her on their anniversary.

"We get into an argument on our anniversary that he did not remember. Our four-year anniversary," the reality star recounted on her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi. "Granted, okay, we broke up for a really long time, but we met four years ago on that day. I didn't even get a f—ing daisy. Not even a weed. What did I get? I got told I was broken up with a day before our Mexican vacation that I already paid for."

Though she gave Meagher a few hours to see if he still wanted to come on the trip, Schroeder ended up inviting her friend, Rachel O'Brien, to come in his stead. The pair did their best to have fun — despite the very romantic vibe of the resort they were staying at — but it took Schroeder some time (and a lot of Xanax) before she was able to deal with the breakup. "I miss him every f—ing minute. I'm going to cry," she said through tears. "I don't know how to bounce back from this. It's the biggest deal. He couldn't get on the plane. I made the effort ... It's pride. He was too prideful to [come on the trip] ... That's what makes it so much harder. We both really love each other. Four years later, and I'm just as equally attracted to him as I was the day I met him."

Schroeder's heartbreak did, eventually heal, and she has found love again with her new beau.