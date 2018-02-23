11 Stars Share Their Most Devastating and Heart-Wrenching Breakup Stories
Trust us, your recent breakup will seem insignificant when you’re done reading this
Posted on
More
1 of 11
ASHTON KUTCHER
The actor — who is now married to Mila Kunis — recently opened up about his divorce from Demi Moore, and the unusual way that he dealt with his heartbreak. "Right after I got divorced, I went to the mountains for a week by myself," Kutcher said in Dax Shepard's new podcast, Armchair Expert about the 2011 split.
"I went into Big Sky in Montana, and I did no food, no drink — just water and tea. I wrote down every single relationship that I had where I felt like there was some grudge or some anything and then I wrote letters to every single person and sent the letters on day seven. I typed them all out and sent them."
Of course, it wasn't all so ... cathartic. "I started to hallucinate on like day two, which was fantastic," Kutcher mentioned. "It was pretty wonderful. I was doing tai chi with my own energy."
2 of 11
STASSI SCHROEDER
The Vanderpump Rules star has endured her fair share of relationship drama, but nothing quite compared to the devastating way that her ex, Patrick Meagher, broke up with her on their anniversary.
"We get into an argument on our anniversary that he did not remember. Our four-year anniversary," the reality star recounted on her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi. "Granted, okay, we broke up for a really long time, but we met four years ago on that day. I didn't even get a f—ing daisy. Not even a weed. What did I get? I got told I was broken up with a day before our Mexican vacation that I already paid for."
Though she gave Meagher a few hours to see if he still wanted to come on the trip, Schroeder ended up inviting her friend, Rachel O'Brien, to come in his stead. The pair did their best to have fun — despite the very romantic vibe of the resort they were staying at — but it took Schroeder some time (and a lot of Xanax) before she was able to deal with the breakup. "I miss him every f—ing minute. I'm going to cry," she said through tears. "I don't know how to bounce back from this. It's the biggest deal. He couldn't get on the plane. I made the effort ... It's pride. He was too prideful to [come on the trip] ... That's what makes it so much harder. We both really love each other. Four years later, and I'm just as equally attracted to him as I was the day I met him."
Schroeder's heartbreak did, eventually heal, and she has found love again with her new beau.
3 of 11
LENA DUNHAM
The actress and writer chronicled her recent decision to undergo a hysterectomy after years of dealing with chronic pain from endometriosis for Vogue, but her account also detailed the additional heartbreak she was enduring at the time: Splitting from her boyfriend of five years, Jack Antonoff.
"My beautiful partner, who has seen me through so much pain with compassion and care, has to be away for work, and I can feel us growing slowly apart, since life is so determined to display its full complexity right now," Dunham wrote in her account. "I am surly and distant. I offer nothing."
"He reminds me again and again that I am still a woman and still alive," she continued. "But I also know that soon — for so many reasons that have nothing to do with my uterus — we'll slip away from each other and I will face everything I am losing in impossibly tiny steps."
4 of 11
PERRIE EDWARDS
The Little Mix singer revealed that she was blindsided by the end of her engagement to Zayn Malik in August 2015, and stated that the singer ended the relationship with a text message. (Malik, for the record, denies that he ended things via text, saying he had "too much respect" for his ex to do it that way.)
"It was horrible, the worst time in my life. A four-year relationship, two-year engagement ended by a simple text message," Edwards wrote in the band's 2016 memoir, Our World. "Just like that. Even though things in my career were going really well, it was incredibly difficult for me ... I didn't want to be alone because when I was, I'd start thinking about things and get upset."
"After I split with my partner, out of the blue, I had nowhere to go, which was incredibly stressful," she continued. "For a while I had no idea what to do. I thought about renting but I've got dogs and cats, so that was no good. At the time we were promoting 'Black Magic,' and while I was in America, things really hit me and I panicked. I realized I was homeless. I was crying every day, dreading coming back."
5 of 11
TAYLOR SWIFT
Ah, the infamous 27-second phone call. Was there anyone in 2007 who didn't feel Swift's pain when she recounted the events of the breakup with Joe Jonas to Ellen DeGeneres?
"Someday I'm going to find someone really, really great who's right for me," Swift said. "You know what? It's like when I find that person that is right for me, he'll be wonderful and when I look at that person I'm not even going to be able to remember the boy who broke up on the phone with me in 25 seconds when I was 18."
She added, "Sorry, I had to. Yeah, it was like a record for how quick. I looked at the call log — it was like 27 seconds. That's got to be a record!" (Jonas, for his part, denied that he call only lasted 27 seconds, but the pair eventually put their hard feelings aside and made up.)
6 of 11
KATY PERRY
"He's a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him," Katy Perry told Vogue in an interview for its July 2016 issue, opening up her marriage to Russell Brand. "Let's just say I haven't heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011."
"[He was] hysterical in some ways ... Until he started making jokes about me and he didn't know I was in the audience, because I had come to surprise him at one of his shows. So," Perry continued about the end of their relationship. "I mean, I have to claim my own responsibility in things. I do admit that I was on the road a lot although I invited him time and time again, and I tried to come home as much as I possibly could."
"At first when I met him he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they're like, I can't handle the equalness. He didn't like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour. So that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting. I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can't necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day."
7 of 11
ARIANA GRANDE
Perry isn't the only star to have been dumped via a text message. In 2013, Ariana Grande mentioned that the worst way she has ever been broken up with "would probably be over a text message the opening night of my tour right before I was about to go on stage." The singer has never disclosed who, exactly, did the breaking up, but fans speculated that it may have been YouTuber Jai Brooks, who split from Grande in 2013, and then, after a brief reunion, again in 2014.
8 of 11
JORDIN SPARKS
When the singer split from ex Jason Derulo after three years of dating, it turns out that her beau had decided to simply ghost her. "We had an argument, like this little tiff or whatever. I apologized, I was like, 'Okay, that came out totally wrong,' and then it was just really awkward for a second," she recounted in an interview with Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club in 2015. "You know, you're in a relationship for three years, you start having these little whatevers. So it just got really awkward and I was like okay, I'm sorry, I apologized."
"I asked him if we were good and he was like, yeah, we're good, whatever. So then I leave and then he just doesn't call. But he helped me with my bag to the car, he kissed me, he told me he loved me and then didn't call! I can laugh about it now but at the time I was like, 'What the f—?'"
Sparks attempted to get back in touch with Derulo, but he wasn't picking up the phone or responding to her texts — so she finally gave up and ended things while she was out of town. "He wasn't responding, and I was like, 'Okay,' so then, I just stopped and I was like, 'You need to come get your s—.' So he got all of his stuff out of my house."
9 of 11
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN
The reality star (and mother-to-be) has never been shy about sharing her personal life, and her divorce from Lamar Odom is no exception. After filing, Kardashian candidly discussed his infidelity on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show. "He was so good. Nothing was on his cell phones, he had an assistant and they were all on his assistant’s phones so he was really crafty,” she told the host. "It’s disgusting, and I was pissed at the assistant. And all these rumors kept coming out in the weeklies, and as much as I know they’re bulls—, where there’s smoke there’s fire. Something has to be right here."
"But then this one girl did an interview and she was so adamant and when I confronted him, he blamed another teammate. This was when he was playing for the Clippers, his last season. Once I found out about all the cheating, I was very worried about STDs. I went and got checked. I’m clean, thank God."
10 of 11
IGGY AZALEA
The rapper abruptly ended her engagement with NBA star Nick Young in 2016 after finding out that he was expecting a second child with his ex-girlfriend. "I have never even been told by Nick that his baby mother is pregnant, so if this is true, I’m finding out via E! News," she wrote, referencing reports that Young was expecting another child with his ex-girlfriend.
"I broke up with Nick because I found out he had brought other women into our home while I was away and caught them on the security footage. This is just like a second shot to the chest. And I feel like I don't even know who the hell it is I've been loving all this time."
11 of 11
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
Sure, the whole world watched Kim Kardashian tie the knot with former NBA player Kris Humphries back in 2011, but they also watched as the relationship crashed and burned after just 72 days. In 2017, Kardashian West finally opened up about the reason that the marriage was never going to work.
"I just thought, 'Holy s—, I'm 30 years old, I better get this together. I better get married," she confessed to Andy Cohen on an episode of Watch What Happens Live. "I think, like, a lot of girls do go through that where they freak out thinking they're getting old and they have to figure it out, all their friends are having kids. And so it was more of that situation. But I knew, like, honeymoon, it wasn't gonna work out."
She elaborated more about the agonizing decision to split in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying, "There was all this attention on the wedding, and I thought maybe it was just the pressure of the show giving me this anxiety. My friends told me I just had cold feet, but even the producers said, 'You don't seem happy. You don't have to go through with this.' The night before, my mom pulled me aside, off camera, and was like, 'This isn't it for you. Why don't you go away and I'll handle it?' I felt like, if I pulled out now, everyone's going to think I just did it for the show."
"Afterwards, people were saying, you have to stay married for a year, but I physically couldn't do it," Kardashian West recalled. "When I made the decision [to divorce], everyone said it was made up for the show. Everyone really wanted to take me down."