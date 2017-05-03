Ryan Seacrest Says He’s ‘Gotten Close’ to Marriage — Find Out Why He Why He Hasn’t Gotten Engaged

Ryan Seacrest has not yet gotten engaged, but he admits that he’s been close to popping the question.

On his third day in the new position as co-host of Live with Kelly & Ryan on Wednesday, Kelly Ripa didn’t hold back on asking a hard-hitting, personal question of the 42-year-old bachelor.

“So, let me ask you a question. Have you ever been engaged?” 46-year-old Ripa asked Seacrest, which was met with laughter from the live audience.

“She says it as if, ‘Do you have plans for dinner?’ ” Seacrest said with a smile.

According to the longtime host, he has “never been engaged,” but added, “I do believe I would.”

“Have you gotten close?” Ripa, who celebrated her 21st wedding anniversary with husband Mark Consuelos on Monday, inquired.

“Yeah,” said Seacrest, who added, “I did get close and I didn’t do it and it was the right move. But I love the idea — and I know you’re going to ask me — of marriage because my parents have been married for 47 years, and so I have this thing — and you’ve been married 21.”

“My parents have been married 58 years,” added mother-of-three Ripa.

While Seacrest believes in the idea of marriage, he hasn’t rushed to the altar because he doesn’t want to “screw it up and a lot of times they get screwed up” — but he does “think about” engagement.

“I figure the longer I wait, the older I’ll be, the closer to death I am, so I can get it in,” he explained, adding, “and not screw it up.”

Although Seacrest landed the coveted role of co-host alongside Ripa — she welcomed 67 guest hosts before his permanent position was announced — he admitted he felt the heat from his competition who were also contenders.

“I hosted earlier this year and every time you’re in that seat you’re thinking, ‘Gosh, if this ever works out, then this is the audition tape,’ ” Seacrest, 42 told PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue. “I would watch the other co-hosts and be like, ‘Darn it, they’re really good. Maybe everyone can do my job.’ ”

Live with Kelly & Ryan airs weekdays (check local listings).