Ryan Reynolds, Justin Trudeau, Shania Twain, and More Celebrate Canada Day

On this July 1, which marks Canada Day, celebrities born in America’s northern neighbor show their pride and commemorate the 150 years since the country’s confederation. Though, Ryan Reynolds jokes “150 is nothing.”

“It’s like, Robert Pattinson’s age in the Twilight Movies,” the Deadpool star, born in Vancouver, tweeted Saturday. “Happy Birthday I guess.”

William Shatner, Shania Twain, and Arrow actor Stephen Amell, more stars of Canada, raised their emoji flags high on social media. Shatner posted a message in French, while Twain called it a “special one today” and Amell commemorated the birthday of his buddy, actor Nick Nicotera.

In a message posted to Twitter, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau noted his commitment to supporting diversity. “This country has given us so much to be thankful for, and our greatest pride is that you can come here from anywhere in the world and build a good life,” he said. “We don’t care where you’re from or what religion you practice or who you love — you are all welcome in Canada.”

According to the Toronto Star, Trudeau met with Indigenous activists who erected a teepee on Parliament Hill Saturday. The prime minister also addressed them in his statement.

“Diversity has been at the very core of Canada for centuries,” Trudeau continued. “It is the foundation on which our great country was built, but today, while many of us celebrate Canada 150, others do not. Indigenous peoples in this country have faced racism and oppression for centuries, since early explorers believed they had found a new world. As a society, we must acknowledge and apologize for past wrongs and chart a path forward, one that promises a bright future for all Canadians.”

Will Arnett thanked him for “celebrating diversity and inclusion,” while Trudeau welcomed a visit with Prince Charles.

President Trump tweeted early in the morning, “Happy Canada Day to all of the great people of Canada and to your Prime Minister and my new found friend @JustinTrudeau.” (His social media celebration was short-lived; POTUS then followed that message with another attack on MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, calling the Morning Joe hosts “crazy” and “dumb as a rock.”)

See more Canadian and non-Canadian celebrities commemorating the day below.

In addition to their messages, Queen Elizabeth also celebrated Canada Day by releasing a new portrait. In the shot, taken by Toronto-based photographer Ian Leslie Macdonald, the Queen wears the platinum-and-diamond maple leaf brooch she inherited from her mother Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.

The symbolic jewelry came into the royal family when Elizabeth’s father, King George VI, gave it to his wife in 1939 for their visit to Canada – the first by a reigning monarch.

Since inheriting it upon the death of her mother in 2002, Elizabeth has loaned it to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, for her first visit to Canada in 2009, and to Princess Kate for her Canada royal tour in July 2011, alongside Prince William. The Queen followed tradition in lending it to family members, as her own mother (who sometimes wore it as a hat accessory) loaned it to her to wear on her inaugural visit to Canada in 1951.

Elizabeth’s eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla are currently spending a few days in Canada as the annual celebrations take place.

