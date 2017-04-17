HE KNEW BLAKE WAS THE ONE AFTER SLOW DANCING TOGETHER

"We were hanging out at this little restaurant in Tribeca that's open really late, and this song came on and I was just like, 'Want to dance?' " Reynolds told GQ of the night he realized Lively was The One. "No one was in there, so it was just totally empty. And it was just one of those moments where halfway through the dance, it was like, 'Oh, I think I just crossed a line.' And then I walked her home. And, uh, you know, I don't really need to go into what happened after that."