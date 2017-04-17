What Song Is Scott Eastwood's Karaoke Go-To? (The Answer Might Surprise You!)
12 Reasons Ryan Reynolds Is Quite Possibly the Best Husband Ever
Let us count the ways
By Grace Gavilanes
Posted on
1 of 12
HE'S A FAMILY MAN
Reynolds has transformed into a doting dad in front of our very eyes — following the birth of his first daughter James (followed by daughter Ines) with wife Blake Lively. "I don't have to prepare to be wrapped around my daughter's finger," PEOPLE's 2016 Sexiest Man Alive told the magazine. "I have been wrapped around her little finger since the day she plopped out into this world."
2 of 12
HE COMES UP WITH THE BEST LABOR PLAYLISTS
While his wife was in labor with their daughter James, Reynolds played Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On," sparking Lively's doctor to break out in laughter. "My doctor was laughing so hard that I thought she was going to drop our baby," the actress confessed to Glamour.
3 of 12
HE DOESN'T MIND SLEEPLESS DIAPER-CHANGING NIGHTS
"I have no problem waking up five times in the middle of the night and changing diapers, and as exhausted as you get, I have this stupid grin on my face all the time," the actor revealed following the birth of daughter James, adding he and wife Blake did not have a nany at the time.
4 of 12
HE IS WILLING TO DO ANYTHING TO PROTECT HIS KIDS
"I used to say to [wife Blake], 'I would take a bullet for you. I could never love anything as much as I love you,' " Reynolds recalled to PEOPLE. "And then the second I looked in that baby's eyes, I knew in that exact moment, if we were ever under attack, I would use my wife as a human shield to protect that baby."
5 of 12
HE'S ALWAYS EXCITED TO SEE HIS WIFE AND KIDS
"When I wrapped Deadpool five weeks ago, within an hour — I'm not joking, I still had chunks of glue from the scar makeup on my face — I was boarding a plane to Bangkok so I could get to my wife and baby right away," he said while stopping by AOL Build.
6 of 12
HE WAS REALLY AMPED ABOUT BLAKE'S PREGNANCY
"I'm just excited about having a buddy," he told PEOPLE back when his wife was expecting their first child.
7 of 12
HE CONSIDERS BLAKE HIS BEST FRIEND, FIRST AND FOREMOST
"About a year after Green Lantern had come and gone and we were both single we went on a double date — [Blake] was on a date with another guy and I was on a date with another girl — and it was like the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just like fireworks coming across," he recounted on Entertainment Weekly's SiriusXM Deadpool special. "We were buddies for a long time, which I think is the best way to have a relationship, to start as friends."
8 of 12
HE FELL IN DEEPER LOVE WITH BLAKE AFTER WELCOMING THEIR FIRST CHILD
"I'm not one for vomiting declarations of sentiment out across the airwaves, but when we had that baby, I fell more in love with my wife than I'd ever been in my entire life," Reynolds said during an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman. "I couldn't even believe it."
9 of 12
HE KNEW BLAKE WAS THE ONE AFTER SLOW DANCING TOGETHER
"We were hanging out at this little restaurant in Tribeca that's open really late, and this song came on and I was just like, 'Want to dance?' " Reynolds told GQ of the night he realized Lively was The One. "No one was in there, so it was just totally empty. And it was just one of those moments where halfway through the dance, it was like, 'Oh, I think I just crossed a line.' And then I walked her home. And, uh, you know, I don't really need to go into what happened after that."
10 of 12
HE UNDERSTANDS THE CHALLENGES OF MOTHERHOOD
"I'm just a diaper-changing facility hooked up to a life-support system, but my wife, she's breakfast, lunch and dinner," Reynolds said. "She's a human Denny's all day long … and it never ends for her. She's the most beautiful Denny's you've ever seen though, I guarantee it."
11 of 12
HE COMPLIMENTS HER STYLE SAVVY
"My wife knows how to work a red carpet, I'll say that," the actor said of his wife's flawless red carpet style. "Yeah, she might be the Beyoncé of red carpets. She's turned that into an athletic event."
12 of 12
HE LOOKS AT BLAKE LIKE THIS
Need we say more?
