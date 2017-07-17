People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Celebrity

Ryan Phillippe Shares Instagram Photo from Hospital Bed After Leg Injury: ‘I’m Going to Be Okay’

By @CiCiAdams_

Posted on

Ryan Phillipe/Instagram

Ryan Phillippe is on the road to recovery.

The 42-year-old shared an Instagram photo on Monday, showing himself looking bruised in a hospital bed with his right leg wrapped in bandages.

“I’m going to be ok & i appreciate your concern -🖤me,” he wrote alongside the photo.

It is unclear what caused the injury, but Phillippe did his best to assure fans that he is all right, giving a thumbs-up in the photo.

Ryan Phillipe/Instagram

He opened up about the hospital visit a bit more in posts to his Insta Story, sharing a shot of his damaged leg as he enjoyed a bowl of Jello.

“Not lit,” he wrote on the picture. He soon shared a photo of himself with his head in his right hand, writing, “not where/how i wanna be.”

As fans flooded the star’s Instagram with well wishes, Phillippe took to Twitter with a cryptic post.

“This sucks,” he tweeted.

The injury comes at a busy time for the actor. His new horror flick, Wish Upon, hit theaters last week and season 2 of USA‘s Shooter is set to premiere on Tuesday.