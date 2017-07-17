Ryan Phillippe Shares Instagram Photo from Hospital Bed After Leg Injury: ‘I’m Going to Be Okay’

Ryan Phillippe is on the road to recovery.

The 42-year-old shared an Instagram photo on Monday, showing himself looking bruised in a hospital bed with his right leg wrapped in bandages.

“I’m going to be ok & i appreciate your concern -🖤me,” he wrote alongside the photo.

It is unclear what caused the injury, but Phillippe did his best to assure fans that he is all right, giving a thumbs-up in the photo.

He opened up about the hospital visit a bit more in posts to his Insta Story, sharing a shot of his damaged leg as he enjoyed a bowl of Jello.

“Not lit,” he wrote on the picture. He soon shared a photo of himself with his head in his right hand, writing, “not where/how i wanna be.”

As fans flooded the star’s Instagram with well wishes, Phillippe took to Twitter with a cryptic post.

“This sucks,” he tweeted.

The injury comes at a busy time for the actor. His new horror flick, Wish Upon, hit theaters last week and season 2 of USA‘s Shooter is set to premiere on Tuesday.