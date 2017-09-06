People

Ryan Phillippe Broke His Leg After ‘Freak’ UTV Accident While on Vacation: Report

By @CiCiAdams_

Posted on

Ryan Phillippe/Instagram

A utility task vehicle crushed Ryan Phillippe‘s leg during a family outing in July as the actor attempted to stop the vehicle from barreling into a crowd, reports say.

The cause of Phillippe’s injury was shrouded in mystery after the 42-year-old Shooter actor shared social media photos of himself in a hospital bed with a cast on his leg back in July.

Now, sources reportedly told TMZ that the star was involved in a UTV accident.

According to the site, Phillippe and a friend were off-roading when the utility vehicle rolled over. The pair tried to flip it back on it’s wheels, but the parking brake wasn’t on and the vehicle began rolling toward a nearby crowd.

Springing into action,Phillippe tried to grab the steering wheel. But the fast-moving UTV reportedly pulled him underneath, running over the star’s leg.

NOxcuse

A post shared by @ryanphillippe on

In July, Phillippe revealed the injury in several Instagram posts — showing himself looking bruised in a hospital bed with his right leg wrapped in bandages. “I’m going to be okay and I appreciate your concern -love, me,” he wrote alongside the picture.

He later posted an explanation on Twitter, putting an end to rumors that he broke his leg on the set of the USA drama.

“Hey, guys. I didn’t injure myself doing a stunt or anywhere near the set of Shooter,” he wrote over a series of tweets. “I was the victim of a freak accident during a family outing on Sunday. My leg is badly broken and required surgical attention, but I will make a full recovery, am in good hands, and will be back in action soon.”

RLATED VIDEO: Sarah Silverman’s Most Awkward On-Camera Moment Was Getting Punched By Ryan Phillippe

He continued, “Thank you for all the well wishes, support, and concern. Also a special thanks to the paramedics and first responders who helped me at the scene and to the medical staff caring for me now. I will keep you updated on my progress.”

On Tuesday, the father of three gave a health update to fans on Instagram — with a shirtless photo, of course.

“Gettin bak in fightin’ shape – war ready,” Phillippe captioned the image. In the picture, the actor, who is still in a boot as his leg heals, sported black gym shorts.

Shooter airs Tuesdays (10 p.m. ET) on USA.