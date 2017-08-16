Ryan Philippe Opens Up About Struggles with Patience and Depression: I Want to Be 'Kinder and Better'

Ryan Philippe is getting candid.

The Shooter actor, who has spoken publicly about his battle with depression, is broaching the topic of how it should be treated. In a recent interview with Women’s Health, he opened up about the fact that he doesn’t think a one-size-fits-all approach works.

“I believe that depression and mood disorders are on a spectrum akin to the way autism is, where it’s an individual experience,” he said. “I think people fear being stigmatized or treated in a blanket fashion, which is sometimes the response to someone who says, ‘I struggle with depression.’ ”

“But really, depression could manifest in a thousand different ways depending on who it is,” he continued. “I don’t think there’s any reason not to talk about it. We can help each other cope and give tools that we learn along the way.”

Philippe, 42, says he’s been investing time and energy in his mental health — but admit he’s still a work in progress.

“I talk to myself quite often,” he said. “I’m constantly talking things through in my head. I took a trip to Thailand, and I had such an amazing experience. Since then I’ve been reading a ton of Eastern philosophy about giving up some of the superficial things we’re attached to, which I’m trying to do.”

“I’m thinking about how to focus and steady myself and be kinder and better,” he added. “Meditation and exercise work for me.”

The Cruel Intentions alum also opened his fears, admitting that while he’s not afraid of much, the responsibilities of fatherhood do come to mind.

“Very little [scares me],” said Philippe, who shares daughter Ava, 17, and son Deacon, 13, with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon, and daughter Kai, 6, with ex Alexis Knapp.

“I try to scare myself,” he explained. “I’ve been on locations where people are like, ‘Don’t go on the fifth floor! It’s haunted.’ I’ll be the first one to go to the fifth floor.”

“But the world is chaotic and unpredictable, and there’s so much random violence out there,” he added. “And when you have [teenage kids], there are things you worry about when they’re going out. Those would be my fears.”