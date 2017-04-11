Celebrity
15 of Ryan Lochte & Fiancée Kayla Rae Reid's Cutest Couple Pics
The parents-to-be make for one photogenic pair!
By Grace Gavilanes
1 of 15
HAPPY TOGETHER
"You will be the best father and the best husband," read the mama-to-be's caption of a sweet couple snapshot on Valentine's Day. "I feel like the luckiest girl in the world."
2 of 15
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
Reid gets a lift from her fiancé as the pair celebrates Christmas with family.
3 of 15
OH, BABY
"My Christmas gift came early this year, can't wait for next year," Lochte wrote alongside a photo of he and fiancée Reid in the pool, announcing their baby-to-be. "Best news I've ever received #CLOUD9 #excited #family #love #2017."
4 of 15
SHE SAID YES!
Over the weekend, Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte asked girlfriend Kayla Rae Reid to marry him, leading to a super-cute photo shoot of the pair following a private helicopter tour of Los Angeles — with the Playboy model showing off her Radiant-cut diamond ring. "So in love with YOU," writes Reid.
5 of 15
PROPOSAL PLANNING
"I practiced it so many times in my bathroom," reveals Lochte, gushing about his adorable proposal. "But when it actually happened, I couldn't get the ring out of my pocket and then I was stumbling on all the words and clammy. I finally got the courage to say, 'Will you marry me?' And she said yes and then I was, like, 'Yes! My life is complete.' "
6 of 15
SELFIE EXPRESSION
The good-looking stars practice their selfie skills during a date night.
7 of 15
LOUNGING AROUND
Lochte and Reid are proof that the best relationships are the chillest ones — a.k.a. date nights are literally comprised of Netflix and chill(ing on the couch).
8 of 15
LOVE & SUPPORT
Nothing comes between Lochte and Reid, even when they can't physically be together.
9 of 15
PUCKER UP
The pair isn't above taking duck-faced selfies.
10 of 15
ALWAYS SWEET
"She is beautiful inside and out," writes Lochte, captioning a photo of the couple.
11 of 15
KISS & TELL
Lochte squeezes in smooches everywhere — including at red lights!
12 of 15
SMILES FOR MILES
"All smiles with this one," the Olympian writes on Instagram
13 of 15
CUDDLE PARTY
We can't tell what's more notable: the couple's adorable PDA-packed pic … or Reid's super-impressive contouring skills.
14 of 15
HATS OFF
"To the moon and back!!" writes Lochte, captioning a pic of the pair wearing hats.
15 of 15
DAPPER DUO
They sure do clean up well! Are you even surprised?