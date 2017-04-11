Celebrity

15 of Ryan Lochte & Fiancée Kayla Rae Reid's Cutest Couple Pics

The parents-to-be make for one photogenic pair!

By @gracegavilanes

Updated

More

1 of 15

Source: KAYLA RAE REID/Instagram

HAPPY TOGETHER

"You will be the best father and the best husband," read the mama-to-be's caption of a sweet couple snapshot on Valentine's Day. "I feel like the luckiest girl in the world."

2 of 15

Source: KAYLA RAE REID/Instagram

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Reid gets a lift from her fiancé as the pair celebrates Christmas with family.

3 of 15

 

OH, BABY

"My Christmas gift came early this year, can't wait for next year," Lochte wrote alongside a photo of he and fiancée Reid in the pool, announcing their baby-to-be. "Best news I've ever received #CLOUD9 #excited #family #love #2017."

4 of 15

Source Instagram

SHE SAID YES!

Over the weekend, Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte asked girlfriend Kayla Rae Reid to marry him, leading to a super-cute photo shoot of the pair following a private helicopter tour of Los Angeles — with the Playboy model showing off her Radiant-cut diamond ring. "So in love with YOU," writes Reid.

5 of 15

Source Instagram

PROPOSAL PLANNING

"I practiced it so many times in my bathroom," reveals Lochte, gushing about his adorable proposal. "But when it actually happened, I couldn't get the ring out of my pocket and then I was stumbling on all the words and clammy. I finally got the courage to say, 'Will you marry me?' And she said yes and then I was, like, 'Yes! My life is complete.' "

6 of 15

Source Instagram

SELFIE EXPRESSION

The good-looking stars practice their selfie skills during a date night.

7 of 15

Source Instagram

LOUNGING AROUND

Lochte and Reid are proof that the best relationships are the chillest ones — a.k.a. date nights are literally comprised of Netflix and chill(ing on the couch).

8 of 15

Source Instagram

LOVE & SUPPORT

Nothing comes between Lochte and Reid, even when they can't physically be together.

9 of 15

Source Instagram

PUCKER UP

The pair isn't above taking duck-faced selfies.

10 of 15

Source Instagram

ALWAYS SWEET

"She is beautiful inside and out," writes Lochte, captioning a photo of the couple.

11 of 15

Source Instagram

KISS & TELL

Lochte squeezes in smooches everywhere — including at red lights!

12 of 15

Source Instagram

SMILES FOR MILES

"All smiles with this one," the Olympian writes on Instagram

13 of 15

Source Instagram

CUDDLE PARTY

We can't tell what's more notable: the couple's adorable PDA-packed pic … or Reid's super-impressive contouring skills.

14 of 15

Source Instagram

HATS OFF

"To the moon and back!!" writes Lochte, captioning a pic of the pair wearing hats.

15 of 15

Source Instagram

DAPPER DUO

They sure do clean up well! Are you even surprised?

See Also

More

More