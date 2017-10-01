The cast of Saturday Night Live celebrated the successful premiere of season 43 with a celebrity-filled afterparty early Sunday morning at TAO nightclub in New York City.

Ryan Gosling — who hosted the season opener where he couldn’t help but crack up during a sketch with Kate McKinnon— was spotted holding hands with his wife Eva Mendes as the couple made their way into the club.

Gosling, 36, kept it casual in a patterned sweater under a jean jacket, blue pants and brown shoes. Mendes, 43, looked retro chic in a patterned jumpsuit tied around the waist with black peep-toe shoes.

RELATED VIDEO: You Want Ryan Gosling Playing with a Puppy? You’ve Got It

Scarlett Johansson was also spotted outside the party, accompanying her rumored boyfriend SNL writer Colin Jost to the club in a car but later driving off after he exited the vehicle.

Johansson looked radiant in a black-and-white crop top with black high-waisted pants.

At the Emmys in September, Jost, 35, wasn’t shy about praising Johansson, 32, on the red carpet.

“She’s wonderful,” Jost told Entertainment Tonight at the event. “She’s working, so otherwise, she’d be here.”

“The first time she hosted was the first year I was a writer on the show. So, we’ve kind of known each other since then … she’s the best,” Jost added. “I’m very happy. I feel very lucky.”

Beyoncé arrived to the event with her husband JAY-Z — who was the musical guest for the season opener.

The 36-year-old singer wore her sunglasses at night with a fitted white shirt and plain black trousers.

SNL producer Lindsay Shookus also stopped by the event, without her movie star boyfriend Ben Affleck.

She kept things chic while wearing a black leather jacket with a black-and-white dress and black heels.

Earlier in September, Affleck accompanied Shookus to the Emmys, where she joined her SNL colleagues onstage when the show won outstanding variety sketch series.