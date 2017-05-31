Russell Wilson Returns as Host of Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Sports Awards

Russell Wilson is back for the three-peat.

For a third year in a row, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback will return to host — and slime some of the biggest names in sports — at Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Sports Awards.

“To be back again is special because I love being around the kids and their energy,” Wilson, 28, tells PEOPLE. “We’re going to be an awards show that will really try to get the kids involved as much as possible and have as much fun as we can.”

The kids show will celebrate the world’s best athletes and epic sports moments from the past year. With 12 categories up for grabs, tennis powerhouse Serena Williams and Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky lead the pack with three nominations each as they go head-to-head in the category of “Favorite Female Athlete.”

Other athletes up for the mohawked blimp award this year include Cristiano Ronaldo, Stephen Curry and Tom Brady.

“I’ll never forget my rookie year four years ago — it was the first year I was able to win a big award [at the show],” Wilson says. “When I won, I remember walking off stage thinking that I would love to host this show one day. Shortly after, Nickelodeon called me and asked me to host.”

He adds: “I’m grateful for all of the opportunities I’ve had and that the kids want me back after three years in a row — it’s about the kids.”

FROM PEN: The Marvel Cinematic Universe Explained by Shirley Li’s Nerd Map

Being involved in a show where the focus is on kids is special for Wilson in particular this year as he welcomed his first child with his wife Ciara in April — a baby girl named Sienna Princess.

“I am a step dad so I’ve always had that thrill, obviously,” he says of Ciara’s 3 year old son Future Zahir, from her previous relationship with rapper Future. “But this year is going to be even more exciting.”

After a memorable dance-off with Ciara at last year’s awards, Wilson says fans can expect more of the same fun.

“Dancing is key,” he says. “It’s a big part of my life, especially being married to Ciara. Last year, she stole the show away with the dance moves. I’m going to have to try to steal it away this year.”

Kids can cast their votes for their favorite athletes and all-star moments now.

“Get ready, the slime will be alive and ready,” Wilson laughs.

Kids’ Choice Sports 2017 airs July 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.