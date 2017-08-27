Russell Brand is a married man!

The English actor and comedian tied the knot with longtime love Laura Gallacher at a church near their home in Henley-on-Thames, Oxon, on Saturday, The Sun reports.

In photos from the event, the newlyweds are shown embracing aboard a steamboat. According to The Sun , Brand hired the boat to take their guests to an Indian-themed reception following the ceremony.

The Sun described the event as a small celebration alongside a few family and close friends — including their 9-month-old daughter, whose name is reportedly Mabel.

RELATED VIDEO: Russell Brand Is a Dad! Comedian and Laura Gallacher Welcome First Child

Brand and lifestyle blogger Gallacher, 30, welcomed their baby girl in November after rekindling their romance in 2015 (they had dated off and on since 2007).

“I think it’s to have something outside of yourself that’s more important than you, other than West Ham United,” the star joked in January about his experience with new fatherhood.

Right then. My Mum bought me this. Time to get ready! #trewlit #bookstagram #parenting A post shared by Russell Brand (@trewrussellbrand) on Jul 8, 2016 at 5:41am PDT

RELATED: Russell Brand Confirms He’s Going to Be a Dad: “Time to Get Ready!”

Brand added in March that he has a “candid, plain, all-encompassing love” for his daughter. “The thing that’s been the most spectacular thing is my life is the most ordinary thing in my life. A baby came out … the same experience we all have,” he said.

“Now, I’m responsible for this human being … This resource of love that you have in you is limitless and everybody is worthy of love.”

Women's day!!! This is what I'm reading (to my daughter) A post shared by Russell Brand (@trewrussellbrand) on Mar 8, 2017 at 10:34am PST

FROM PEN: Take a Look at Some of the Highlights of Luann de Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino Jr.’s Wedding

RELATED: Russell Brand Says Being a Dad Is “Wonderful”: It’s “Something Outside of Yourself That’s More Important Than You”

The marriage is the second for Brand, who famously wed Katy Perry in India in 2010 before splitting just 14 months later — but it’s all water under the bridge for the Get Him to the Greek star.

“I still feel very warm towards her,” he said in March of Perry, 32. “I feel like, when I hear about her or see her, ‘Aw, there’s that person. There’s that person in the world.’ ”

Brand’s rep did not respond to a request for comment about the wedding reports.