RuPaul Reveals He Married His Partner of 23 Years

Shante, you stay.

RuPaul revealed on Wednesday’s episode of Hollywood Today Live that he’s actually been secretly married for months to his partner of 23 years, Georges, who runs a 60,000-acre ranch that spreads across Wyoming and South Dakota.

“I’ve never said this on television before,” he confessed, “but we are married. We got married on our 23rd [anniversary]. I met him on the dance floor at Limelight [club in New York City] in 1994, on his birthday. So we got married on his birthday, the anniversary of when we met, this year — in January.”

RuPaul, 56, told co-hosts Ross Mathews and Ali Landry: “He’s a great guy, but he doesn’t care about show business at all. He couldn’t care less.”

And though the Emmy winner and his husband have enjoyed more than two decades of bliss together, it doesn’t seem like RuPaul will be making a permanent move to herd livestock any time soon.

“Most of the time, he’s on the ranch … but he doesn’t want me to come there,” he shared, saying they prefer to go to more “glamorous” locales like Paris and Maui.

He continued, “God bless you, Wyoming, but it’s very boring, and it’s the most isolated place on earth.”

And though RuPaul isn’t a fixture at the farm, when the “Supermodel” singer makes an appearance, “I dress up in gorgeous Western wear outfits — but nobody cares!”

RuPaul’s Drag Race returns March 24 on VH1.