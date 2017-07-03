Rumer Willis Celebrates 6 Months of Sobriety: ‘I Have Never Been More Proud of Myself’

On Sunday, Rumer Willis revealed that she’s been sober for six months.

The actress and one-time Dancing with the Stars champ shared her accomplishment on Instagram alongside a fresh-faced selfie, writing, “I will be the first one to say I’m not perfect and I mess up sometimes and every once in a while I get it right but I wanted to share this because I am really proud of myself.”

She continued, “Yesterday I celebrated 6 Months of Sobriety. It’s not something I planned on but after the long journey of getting here I can honestly say I have never been more proud of myself in my entire life.”

The 28-year-old thanked her followers for “love and support,” and said, “remember to be gentle with yourself.”

Willis – whose parents are Demi Moore and Bruce Willis – also shared an early morning selfie, and later posed in a one-piece swimsuit on the social media site.

In an interview with PEOPLE last fall, Willis opened up about growing up in the limelight as the child of two A-listers – and then becoming a star in her own right.

“I have been very, very blessed with not having stage parents,” she revealed. She added that Moore always encouraged her to “just to really be yourself; to always remember that when you’re in front of an audience, or anywhere, if you’re in the public eye, you have to represent yourself in a way that is what you would want to present to the world.”