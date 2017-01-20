Ruby Rose Gushes over Girlfriend Jess Origliasso: 'She's My Moral Compass'

Ruby Rose may be a star in the highly-anticipated xXx sequel — but she was eager to gush about her real-life leading lady.

At the xXx: Return of Xander Cage premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday, the Australian actress and model opened up to ET about her relationship with progressive pop duo The Veronicas’ Jess Origliasso. The two dated back in 2008, but have rekindled their romance.

“Jess is the most amazing person,” Rose, 30, said of Origliasso, 32, who joined her at the premiere. “We just jam every night. We play music and sing and cook dinner, and she’s amazing. She’s wonderful…She’s always such a moral support for me and a moral compass. I’m so glad she came tonight.”

Rose also talked about what it was like playing a strong woman lead in the film.

“Yeah, it was important!” she said. “And also, why would there be a damsel in distress? Come on, women are way too strong. Women give birth, for goodness sake. So we’re just built strong, and this film really celebrates that and it really shows everything the individual character strengths and skill sets.”

Rose recently got candid about her gender identity in an interview for The EDIT, during which she expressed relief that she didn’t have gender reassignment surgery when she was younger.

“I’m a woman … I want to have babies one day, so I’m glad I didn’t make changes earlier in my life,” she said at the time.

The star was previously linked to Harley Gusman, but the couple called it quits in August.