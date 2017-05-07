Rosie O’Donnell Says ‘Things Have Been Rough’ for Her Family: I Feel ‘Joan Crawford Was Framed’

The 28th GLAAD Media Awards in N.Y.C. had a very special surprise guest this year: Rosie O’Donnell.

The actress and television personality took the stage Saturday at the New York Hilton Midtown to bestow the Vito Russo Award upon Broadway star and longtime friend Billy Porter, opening her speech with a very honest personal admission.

“Things have been rough in my family in the last week. Let’s just say I feel strongly Joan Crawford was framed,” said O’Donnell, 55, likely referring to the late actress’s strained relationship with her older children, as chronicled in Mommie Dearest.

RELATED VIDEO: Rosie O’Donnell Responds to Question About Daughter’s Disappearance: “No Mom Is Perfect”

O’Donnell didn’t speak further on the details of the recent troubles in her family, which in the past included an estrangement from daughter Chelsea, 19. As of March, the twosome were not on speaking terms, although they reconciled last summer after Chelsea ran away from home at 17 and subsequently married plumber Nicholas Alliegro, who is 12 years her senior.

On Wednesday, O’Donnell shared a cryptic post on Instagram: a poem including such lines as “i struck back when u kicked my chest” and “a trick by nick, mommy is too smart.”

“2:06 – r u up? all this time – just minutes away … miscarriage? no idea – him still – sad really – HE put u out – more than once – should i brace for impact – u got more to say – make a home chelsea – this one u never liked,” O’Donnell captioned the post.

FROM COINAGE: This Is How Much it Would Cost to Paint the White House (And More Crazy Facts)

In early March, Chelsea told Inside Edition that, “the last time we got into an argument, we ended up screaming at each other and I left the room,” saying she was “done” after O’Donnell kicked her out of the house.

“I would just want her to know that we’re doing really great and we’re happy,” Chelsea added, saying she’d “someday” like to have a better relationship with O’Donnell: “I hope.”