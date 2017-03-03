Rosie O’Donnell’s Daughter Chelsea Speaks Out About Her Secret Marriage: ‘We’re Happy’

Rosie O’Donnell‘s daughter Chelsea is breaking her silence since her secret wedding last year.

In 2015, Chelsea ran away from home at the age of 17, only to be found a week later — safe and sound — saying she was kicked out of the former View host’s house and denying that she is mentally ill.

Now, 19-year-old Chelsea is speaking out for the first time since secretly tying the knot to her 31-year-old plumber husband last summer.

The couple met at a Dunkin Donuts and wed three months later, which Rosie was allegedly very unhappy about.

“She was upset that we got married without telling her, which I totally understand,” Chelsea’s husband, Nicholas Alliegro, tells Inside Edition.

Adds Chelsea: “I think she was shocked.”

Although the mother and daughter reconciled last summer, they are currently not on speaking terms.

“The last time we got into an argument, we ended up screaming at each other and I left the room,” says Chelsea. “Growing up, I never really got along with her and then once she kicked me out, I was just kind of done.”

“I would just want her to know that we’re doing really great and we’re happy,” she says, and adds that she’d “someday” like to make peace with her mother: “I hope.”

Chelsea’s full interview airs Friday on Inside Edition (check local listings).