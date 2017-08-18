Robin Thicke and Paula Patton End Custody Battle over 7-Year-Old Son Julian

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton are ending their custody war.

Seven months after an L.A. judge granted the actress’ request for a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband, the couple have worked out a custody arrangement for their 7-year-old son Julian, PEOPLE confirms.

Legal documents were recently filed stating Julian will spend Monday through Wednesday with Thicke, 40, and Wednesday through Friday with Patton, 41, during the school year. During the summer, they will alternate physical custody of Julian on a “week on/week off schedule.”

He will also alternate weekends between his parents, and expenses — including fees for private school — will be shared between the former spouses.

“The parties are ordered to share in all major decisions concerning the minor child’s health, education and welfare including, but without limitation, schooling, religion, medical care and enrichment activities,” state the papers.

The papers also state Julian will continue individual therapy and also therapy with both his parents, either separately or as an entire family.

In her request for a TRO, Patton claimed Thicke physically abused and cheated on her during their marriage. His lawyer Angela Pierce di Donato blasted the accusations, however, saying “Paula never reported any domestic violence until she was in a position of contempt by violating the custody orders. Infidelity has nothing to do with custody. She is attempting to throw anything at him to hurt him, but Robin’s focus is on their son.”

Weeks after her filing, a judge granted Patton sole custody of Julian with supervised visitation for Thicke.

Patton also later alleged in court documents that Thicke “willfully, intentionally, and wrongfully changed/fabricated a Court Order specifying custodial timeshare of the couple’s minor child” and “threatened to have [Paula] arrested for kidnapping premised upon the false and fraudulent court order” in January before she was awarded temporary sole custody.

A Thicke source slammed Patton’s claims at the time, saying the pair came to a custody agreement in February 2015 with a mediator after their divorce and documented it in notarized, private papers.

News of the custody arrangement comes just one day after Thicke’s girlfriend, April Love Geary, 22, announced she is expecting her first child with the “Blurred Lines” singer.

Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we're having a baby! The due date is March 1st, Alan's birthday! ❤️ A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on Aug 17, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

“Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we’re having a baby! The due date is March 1st, [Robin’s late father] Alan’s birthday!” the model captioned her Instagram post on Thursday.

A manager for Thicke declined to comment about the custody arrangement and a rep for Patton declined to comment.

TMZ was first to report the news.