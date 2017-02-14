Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec on Married Life with Kym Johnson: 'I'm Learning Something New About Her Every Day'

Love is still in the air for newlyweds of six months Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson.

The Shark Tank investor recently opened up to PEOPLE about newlywed life with his former Dancing with the Stars pro–turned–partner in life.

“I’m learning something new about her every day,” says Herjavec, 54. “She’s starting a business right now, and I can’t believe how committed she is and how hard working she is. I always knew she was, but it’s scary to go into a different field you haven’t gone before. She’s approaching it with the same level of enthusiasm and courage that she’s done her whole life. I find that very motivating. I find that so impressive about her.”

Herjavec and Johnson, 40, who is opening her own dance studio in Los Angeles, got engaged in March 2016 and tied the knot that July in front of guests including DWTS alums Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Donny Osmond.

Though the Croatian entrepreneur is used to giving his professional opinions on business pitches in the Shark Tank, he admits he has to refrain from giving his two cents when it comes to Johnson’s dance studio launch.

“I have to be completely honest with you, I really have to control myself,” he admits. “I’m a great guy to spend dinner with when you’re starting a business, but to live with it can be a little hard. I’m constantly listening to her with one ear and resisting the temptation to jump in and take over everything.”

He adds, “I’m trying not to treat her like a pitcher in the Shark Tank. But we always tell our entrepreneurs, ‘Mistakes are simply guide posts on the way to doing it correctly.’ Any mistake you do that doesn’t lose you a lot of money or doesn’t kill you is not a bad mistake.”

As for their first Valentine’s Day as newlyweds, Herjavec says their jam-packed schedules might prevent them from doing anything extravagant.

“It’s a busy time of the year for us,” he says. “I think one of the great things we both appreciate is getting to spend some down time together.”

Busy or not, Herjavec is making a point to plan a little something special for their one-year anniversary coming up this summer.

“I kind of like to plan everything and then just spring it on her,” he admits. “We’re having a great time. It feels like we’ve been married forever.”