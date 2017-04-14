Dads are dads — and even the famous ones can’t escape getting made fun of by their kids.

During an appearance on Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Rob Lowe was joined by his two sons, Matthew Edward, 23, and John Owen, 21 — and they didn’t exactly go easy on him.

“He’s just like … He’s a manchild,” said John. “He’s a teenager trapped in a 53-year-old’s body. One of the worst things is if I’m in a crowd and he’s anywhere nearby, he will scream at the top of his lungs my least favorite nicknames. And they’re really embarrassing!”

“Anytime we’re out, if anyone will ask to take a picture, or if we’re taking a family picture, he’s like: ‘No, this can’t be done here. The light is not right. Not at all,’ ” explained Matthew. “It’s a candid picture, man!”

“As a father, I like to teach lessons!” said Lowe, defending himself. “If it’s worth doing, it’s worth doing right.”

“Life is not a movie set,” said Matthew.

“Life is a movie set!” said Lowe as the audience roared with laughter. “Oh, you will learn that one day.”

The two brothers also took some time to roast their father for his Instagram presence.

“I will beg him sometimes: ‘Like, just let me run your social media,’ ” said John. “I will do it for free, happily, and yet he continues to occasionally mortify us.”

According to the boys, Lowe will have “really insightful posts sometimes” — and then utterly uninteresting ones the rest of the time.

“He had a great one of him with Syrian refugees …” said Matthew.

“And the next one it’s him in a chair, and it’ll be like: ‘Me eating today. #lunch,’ ” finished John.

“He likes selfies a little too much,” he added.

But all jokes aside, the three are close as ever and recently banded together for The Lowe Files, an eight-part reality adventure series coming to A&E this summer that follows Lowe and his sons as they travel the country to explore infamous unsolved mysteries.

“Matthew and I watch [those supernatural shows] 24/7,” said Lowe. “John Owen thinks we’re fools!”

“I am definitely the skeptic,” said John. “And I think it’s healthy because they are what I would call comfortably or appropriately insane.”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays (check local listings), and The Lowe Files premieres this summer on A&E.