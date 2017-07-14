Rob Kardashian's Life Under the Shadow of Revenge Porn: 'He Knows He Could Be in Huge Trouble'

Rob Kardashian has been laying extremely low since his explosive social media tirade against his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna — and according to a source, he isn’t taking the situation lightly at all.

Last week, Kardashian took to Instagram and Twitter to repeatedly share graphic and expletive-ridden content about his ex — including three naked photos — while aggressively accusing her of drug use, alcohol abuse and infidelity. Chyna and her legal team have accused the 30-year-old of violating California’s revenge porn laws, and a judge has since ordered him to stay at least 100 ft. away from his ex. He is also banned from posting personal photos or information about her and her children, per a set of restraining orders granted on Monday. The two are scheduled to return to court on Aug. 8.

Now, a source tells PEOPLE Rob is taking the restraining orders “very seriously.”

“He very much regrets posting naked pictures of Chyna,” says the source. “He knows he could be in huge trouble.”

According to the insider, Rob is currently living at one of sister Kylie Jenner‘s homes in Hidden Hills and has been spending time with his 8-month-old daughter Dream, whom he shares with Chyna, 29.

“He’s determined to act more mature,” says the source, noting that Rob has been spending time with his sister Khloé Kardashian, 33, and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26.

“Khloé and Tristan have been in L.A. for a while — Rob hangs out with them,” says the source. “He and Khloé were always close. She’s usually on his side.”

The source adds that Rob and Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, are using the time to “get to know each other.”

“Tristan is very chilled,” says the source. “Rob has a lot to learn from him.”

According to the source, Khloé “has been very upset about the Rob and Chyna situation from the beginning.” (Indeed, given Chyna’s complicated history with the famous family — she shares a 4-year-old son with Kylie’s former boyfriend Tyga — news of her relationship with Rob, which began in January 2016, wasn’t well received. When Rob proposed just months later, his family chose to remain silent and didn’t acknowledge the news of their engagement for almost a month. At the time, sources told PEOPLE it caused major friction within the Kardashian-Jenner clan, with Kylie and Khloé taking the news the hardest.)

“Khloé always thought it was a terrible idea for Rob to be with Chyna,” says the source. “She hopes this is it now. She just wants Rob to focus on his daughter and not get involved in any more drama.”

Earlier this week, a source told PEOPLE that Rob “finally” apologized to his family for his actions and admitted he should never have pursued a relationship with Chyna. A separate source added that his family was “horrified at the entire thing.”

“Rob has been on such a good track lately and he used really poor judgment here and got emotional,” said the source. “In the end it’s about Dream, and Rob has to grow up and be mature enough to realize that and how this can impact her later in life.”