Spiraling Again? Kardashians Worry as Rob ‘Makes Empty Promises’ About His Health: Source

Rob Kardashian may say he’s out to seek help after his social media meltdown over the weekend, but a source tells PEOPLE it’s all just talk.

“His health and issues are out of control,” the source says. “He makes empty promises but doesn’t end up doing anything. He says he’ll go to therapy or work out, but he often sits at home and eats In-N-Out.”

After the Rob and Chyna star publicized his personal relationship issues with fiancée, Blac Chyna, over the weekend, Kardashian took to social media on Monday to issue an apology.

“This weekend I was in an emotional bad place and did some things that embarrassed myself and my family,” Kardashian, 29, wrote in an Instagram post. “I apologize and I’m seeking help to deal with my flaws/issues. Please pray for me and I’m sorry @blacchyna. You are a great mother to our child and I love you.”

There’s no doubt the couple have had their share of ups and downs throughout their relationship, but Kardashian says he’s determined to make things right, especially for their one-month old daughter, Dream.

“I am going to get better for you Dream,” he wrote in a separate Instagram post. “You are my life and gave me a new start on being a better me. Love you.”

Kardashian, who continues to battle many insecurities that are often tied to his physical appearance, has attributed his desire to get healthy to Chyna.

“Chyna definitely motivates me,” Kardashian told PEOPLE in August. “Being with her got me over the insecurity of being out in public.”

He added: “There were definitely dark days for me, and I’m still not fully happy looking at myself in the mirror. But I’m working towards that. And I’m happy.”