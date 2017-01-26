Rob Kardashian Shares Sweet Home Video on 1-Year Anniversary with Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian is celebrating “1 year down” with Blac Chyna!

On Wednesday, Kardashian, 29, shared a sweet video to Instagram that showcased home footage of the couple kissing, cuddling and laughing throughout their yearlong relationship.

“1 year down lol woohoooooo happy anniversary babbbbbbiiiiiiiieeeeeee,” he captioned the video — originally created by Instagram account @BlacChynArmy — that was shared on social media.

1 year down lol woohoooooo happy anniversary babbbbbbiiiiiiiieeeeeee💙👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽 A video posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 25, 2017 at 5:50pm PST

The past 12 months have been a whirlwind year for the couple, who have endured various highs and lows that have been on full display.

Just 10 weeks after Kardashian and Chyna, 28, took their relationship public on social media last January, the couple got engaged four months later.

“They are engaged. They have been up all night celebrating,” a source told PEOPLE in April 2016. “Rob is very excited.”

And only a month after revealing their engagement, the couple announced that they were pregnant with their first child together — daughter Dream Kardashian — whom they welcomed in November.

Things took a turn for the worse in their relationship just before Christmas when a fight nearly ended their engagement. Chyna moved out of their shared home with their newborn in tow — not much of a surprise as the two had spent some time living separately following Dream’s birth. Chyna’s Instagram was allegedly hacked around that time and she claimed in a since-deleted post that Kardashian was behind the hack.

But the new year appears to have brought good tidings to the couple’s relationship. On Dec. 31, they spent the evening celebrating with one another just days after he was rushed to the hospital for a medical emergency caused by complications with his diabetes.

And two weeks ago, Chyna shared a happy family photo of the duo taking Dream to her two-month check up at the doctor’s office.

2 month Check up with Dream , Daddy, and I ! ❤🎀 A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 10, 2017 at 1:56pm PST

“2 month Check up with Dream , Daddy, and I !” she captioned the photo of her fiancé kissing little Dream.